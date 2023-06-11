More Options

WTC Final | Twitter awes at sensational Steve Smith as he takes worldie to stun and dismiss Virat Kohli

WTC Final | Twitter awes at sensational Steve Smith as he takes worldie to stun and dismiss Virat Kohli

3477

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Smith took an outstanding catch to stun Kohli.

|

(Getty)

A moment of magic can turn the tide of any contest, and when exceptional work is done by someone who is known for being one of the best in the business, it generates more attraction. Steve Smith produced one such moment on the final day of the WTC final which left Virat Kohli stunned for a while.

When it comes to playing in Test cricket, Steve Smith is one such individual who stays at the top of the game while batting and fielding. The former Australian skipper, whom Virat Kohli called ‘the best Test batsman of this generation’, on Sunday showed the world why he is also highly lauded for being one of the most athletic fielders of all time. Interestingly, Kohli was at the receiving end when the enchanting sight from Smith left everyone awed.

Chasing a mighty 444-run target, India resumed Day 5 of the WTC final on 164/3. Both Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli batted comfortably until the latter chased a drive outside the off stump against Scott Boland, and lost his wicket for 49. However, his departure predominantly happened due to an excellent bit of fielding by Smith, who leaped to his right to grab a spectacular catch at the second slip.

While The Oval crowd, as well as Kohli, fell completely silent when Smith pulled off the stunner, Australians were delighted to see their main man’s efforts. Even the Twitterati praised Smith’s wonderful athleticism despite knowing Kohli, adored by many, became the victim of it.

Dolphin dive!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

He was in good mood yesterday!

You can't drop anything there!

Not realy! Edges are there to happen.

He did a great job!

no hopes now!

Hmm may be we don't!

King was the only hope we had!

:|

He desryoed all of them!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all