WTC Final | Twitter awes at sensational Steve Smith as he takes worldie to stun and dismiss Virat Kohli
Smith took an outstanding catch to stun Kohli.|
(Getty)
A moment of magic can turn the tide of any contest, and when exceptional work is done by someone who is known for being one of the best in the business, it generates more attraction. Steve Smith produced one such moment on the final day of the WTC final which left Virat Kohli stunned for a while.
When it comes to playing in Test cricket, Steve Smith is one such individual who stays at the top of the game while batting and fielding. The former Australian skipper, whom Virat Kohli called ‘the best Test batsman of this generation’, on Sunday showed the world why he is also highly lauded for being one of the most athletic fielders of all time. Interestingly, Kohli was at the receiving end when the enchanting sight from Smith left everyone awed.
Chasing a mighty 444-run target, India resumed Day 5 of the WTC final on 164/3. Both Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli batted comfortably until the latter chased a drive outside the off stump against Scott Boland, and lost his wicket for 49. However, his departure predominantly happened due to an excellent bit of fielding by Smith, who leaped to his right to grab a spectacular catch at the second slip.
While The Oval crowd, as well as Kohli, fell completely silent when Smith pulled off the stunner, Australians were delighted to see their main man’s efforts. Even the Twitterati praised Smith’s wonderful athleticism despite knowing Kohli, adored by many, became the victim of it.
Dolphin dive!
View this post on Instagram
He was in good mood yesterday!
Virat Kohli dismissed for 49.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 11, 2023
End of a good knock from Virat, he was looking in great touch. pic.twitter.com/glLQqljNEL
You can't drop anything there!
Ravi Shastri said, "Steven Smith drops nothing of Virat Kohli. He takes everything, even a blinder". pic.twitter.com/RP7uGX97bJ— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 11, 2023
no worries well played Virat Kohli ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1Lw2pXTpAn— Kevin (@imkevin149) June 11, 2023
Not realy! Edges are there to happen.
#ViratKohli gives more importance to his cover drive than country— R A H U L (@rahulkhapre27) June 11, 2023
He did a great job!
scott boland, i just fucking love you mate! the only indigenous cricketer from australia and has single handedly killed the hopes of the indian cricket team.#WTCFinals #WTCFinal2023 #WTC23Final #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/nFJdfptsVk— Shubh Sinha (@iamshubhsinha) June 11, 2023
no hopes now!
Steve Smith caught a stunner and Virat Kohli falls for 49 and India's hopes of WTC Final win falls as well.#INDvsAUS #WTCFinals #WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/J0wIWKqTld— Rakesh Kashyap (@RakeshMishra00) June 11, 2023
Hmm may be we don't!
Rohit Sharma, Pujara and Kohli have absolutely gifted their wickets, after getting set. We don't deserve this win. #WTCFinal2023 #RohitSharma𓃵 #ViratKohli #Pujara— Nitish Parab (@nitish08) June 11, 2023
King was the only hope we had!
There we lost all the hopes we had in this team. Well played Virat Kohli 🤍— Nithin Kalyan Cult (@NPasupuleti123) June 11, 2023
Early to say this but yaa Congratulations Australia. 👍#INDvsAUS #WTCFinals #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/AVCj7Ot0GQ
:|
First dengalsindi vadapav @ImRo45 lucha ni.. toss gelichi batting cheyakunda bowling anta(without Ash) asalu 4th innings lo 150+ target ni one time matrame India chase chesindi..(gabba test❤Pant daya tho)#WTCFinal2023 #WTCFinals #WTC23Final #ViratKohli https://t.co/wiMbelLrEE— It's Me Nakka (@ItNakka) June 11, 2023
He desryoed all of them!
Over aisa krao ke 1.5 billion logon ki umeed khatam hojaye 😟😟#ViratKohli #WTCFinals #ScotBoland #AUSvsIND #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/3ui4U6SLKX— Hamid Faraz 🎉🤑 (@HamidMadBoi) June 11, 2023