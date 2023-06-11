WTC Final | Twitter awes at sensational Steve Smith as he takes worldie to stun and dismiss Virat Kohli

When it comes to playing in Test cricket, Steve Smith is one such individual who stays at the top of the game while batting and fielding. The former Australian skipper, whom Virat Kohli called ‘the best Test batsman of this generation’, on Sunday showed the world why he is also highly lauded for being one of the most athletic fielders of all time. Interestingly, Kohli was at the receiving end when the enchanting sight from Smith left everyone awed.