More Options

WTC Final | Twitter bashes Rohit Sharma for giving unsolicited excuses after India’s WTC failure

WTC Final | Twitter bashes Rohit Sharma for giving unsolicited excuses after India’s WTC failure

44

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Rohit Sharma having a post-match chat after the WTC final.

|

(Getty)

Rohit Sharma is one of the very few players who delivers straight-to-the-point statements at press conferences. However, the reasons that he gave after India’s thrashing 209-run defeat against Australia in the WTC final did not impress fans and hence, his comments immediately drew criticism.

On Day 5 of the WTC final against Australia, India could only add 70 runs to their overnight score of 164/3 to be bowled for 234 at The Oval. The Men in Blue had to chase a record target of 444 against a potent bowling force consisting of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, and Nathan Lyon, and they were ruthlessly dismantled to suffer a humiliating defeat. Following that, many were waiting for what Rohit Sharma wanted to say about the result.

However, Rohit’s comments at the press conference did not seem logical to the Twitterati. Firstly, he blamed ICC’s schedule and the venue for the final, saying “June isn't the only month we should play the WTC Final. It can be played anywhere in the world and not just in England. In an ideal scenario, I would've liked to have 20-25 days of preparation.” Then he claimed that a one-off final for a two-year competition is not fair, and the ICC should reconsider making it a three-match series for the winners. “A 3-match series for the WTC Final will be ideal in the next cycle,” he remarked.

Not only that, Rohit also spoke about the less number of cameras available for the WTC final, which, he believed, played a crucial role in Shubman Gill’s wicket in the second innings. “We've 10 different angles in the IPL, I don't know why there wasn't any ultra motion or zoom-in angle shown during Shubman Gill's dismissal,” he added. The netizens did not hold back after listening to Rohit’s comments after the final, and criticized him from left, right, and centre.

That's good that he accepted!

What? When?

Damn it!

Shot!

Ohhh!

Loosing it all?

Nothing looks close to us!

What is happening?

Pat Cummins 

:|

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all