WTC Final | Twitter criticizes India for suffering a thumping 209-run defeat against Australia
Australia beat India by 209 runs in the WTC final.|
(Getty)
India’s wait for winning an ICC title extended beyond a decade as Australia emerged victorious by 209 runs on Sunday in the WTC final at The Oval. Resuming play at 164/3, India, chasing 444, could only manage to add 70 more runs on Day 5 before losing their remaining wickets in the first session.
India put up little fight against Australia on Day 5 of the WTC final to suffer a humiliating defeat after a spirited partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli in the final innings that kept them in the game. Chasing a massive target, the Men in Blue, having slipped to 92/3 in the final session on Day 4, closed the day on 164/3 after Rahane and Kohli brought their best to the table. Following their valiant batting efforts, there were a glimmer of hope that India might bat through the entire three sessions on the final day to deny Australia the title.
However, it was not meant to be as the morning session quickly turned into a fiasco. Virat Kohli was the first man to be dismissed, losing his wicket after lasting seven overs following Steve Smith’s outrageous catch. Two balls later, Ravindra Jadeja followed him after nicking Scott Boland behind, leaving India in all sorts of trouble. Having lasted 10 overs together, Rahane and KS Bharat held the ship for a while before the former fell into the trap set by Mitchell Starc. Once Rahane fell, there was no realistic chance for India to bat through to salvage a draw. All they lasted were six more overs before eventually getting knocked over for 234.
