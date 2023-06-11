WTC Final | Twitter criticizes India for suffering a thumping 209-run defeat against Australia

However, it was not meant to be as the morning session quickly turned into a fiasco. Virat Kohli was the first man to be dismissed, losing his wicket after lasting seven overs following Steve Smith’s outrageous catch. Two balls later, Ravindra Jadeja followed him after nicking Scott Boland behind, leaving India in all sorts of trouble. Having lasted 10 overs together, Rahane and KS Bharat held the ship for a while before the former fell into the trap set by Mitchell Starc. Once Rahane fell, there was no realistic chance for India to bat through to salvage a draw. All they lasted were six more overs before eventually getting knocked over for 234.