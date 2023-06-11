WTC Final | Twitter reacts as dejected Ajinkya Rahane regretfully pats his helmet after throwing his wicket away

On his Test comeback, Ajinkya Rahane batted extremely well against Australia in the World Test Championship final at The Oval. By hitting 89 in the first innings, the 35-year-old top-scored for India in their 296-run total, and then, kept India in the game by showing resilience in the second innings after coming to chase an improbable 444-run target. Thanks to him and Virat Kohli, India were still in the game on Day 5 until the latter lost his wicket in the early half of the first session, and helped Australia to regain total control.