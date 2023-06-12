WATCH | Arshdeep Singh gets to dream start in County Championship by dismissing Ben Foakes
Arshdeep Singh picked his maiden wicket in the County Championship|
(Kent Cricket)
Indian players often ply their trade in the County Championship to have an experience of playing first-class cricket in English conditions but a few make an immediate impact. Arshdeep Singh added his name to that list taking his maiden wicket by dismissing Ben Foakes while debuting for Kent.
Arshdeep Singh is one of the bright prospects in Indian cricket and he has showcased his capabilities in IPL and for the national team as well in the shortest format. However, he has a very brief experience of playing seven first-class games in red-ball cricket and is yet to display his brilliance in the format. The left-arm pacer made his debut for Kent against Surrey in the County Championship on Sunday and had a dream start showcasing the spectators his ability to trouble the batters.
Bowling for Kent in the first innings, Arshdeep conceded only 12 runs from 10 overs including four maidens in his spell. Further, he also got his maiden wicket in the County Championship by dismissing Ben Foakes on three runs. The Indian pacer bowled a good length delivery jagging back into Foakes and the batter was beaten all hands up. The delivery hit his back foot and so the umpire immediately raised his finger for the dismissal.
Arshdeep Singh has his first #LVCountyChamp wicket!— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) June 12, 2023
The @KentCricket bowler gets one to nip back and dismisses Ben Foakes pic.twitter.com/RS4TTfAjut