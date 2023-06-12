WATCH | Arshdeep Singh gets to dream start in County Championship by dismissing Ben Foakes

Arshdeep Singh is one of the bright prospects in Indian cricket and he has showcased his capabilities in IPL and for the national team as well in the shortest format. However, he has a very brief experience of playing seven first-class games in red-ball cricket and is yet to display his brilliance in the format. The left-arm pacer made his debut for Kent against Surrey in the County Championship on Sunday and had a dream start showcasing the spectators his ability to trouble the batters.