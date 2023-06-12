WTC Final | Don’t make excuses, be brutally honest, remarks Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at the Indian team after the WTC Final defeat|
(BCCI)
Sunil Gavaskar has lashed out at the Indian team after their recent failure in the WTC final saying they should not give excuses and be brutally honest about the defeat. He also added that the team management should take tough calls if the situation demands and try new players in the team.
India’s struggle to get their hands on an ICC Trophy since 2013 worsened on Sunday as they suffered a defeat by 209 runs against Australia. India have reached the knockouts of the ICC events in recent times but faltered at crucial stages. After the game India’s tight schedule was discussed as Rohit and Co. played the fixture inside a week after the conclusion of the IPL. Rohit Sharma also stated that it is not necessary to play the fixture immediately after the IPL. However, Sunil Gavaskar has stated that player shouldn’t make excuses and should admit their mistakes honestly.
“With all the experience that you have got, you cannot make the excuse. Shubman Gill was in great form. He is the only guy who got out not playing a shot. So you'll say, 'Oh, he should've played shots'. I mean he was trying to play Test match cricket. He tried to leave the ball, got bowled. In the second innings, he got a ball which bounced a little bit, that's why,” he told India Today.
"So look, don't make excuses. Just be brutally honest, brutally frank. Look at the fact that you guys made mistakes, accept them. If you want to punish them for those mistakes, do that.”
Except for Ajinkya Rahane, none of the batters impressed in the game while the bowling unit also let Australia loose in the first innings. The Aussies gained a huge lead in the first innings as a result and capitalised on it later. India’s team selection was also criticised as they dropped Ravichandran Ashwin. Reflecting on the team selection, Gavaskar explained that some questions needed to be asked to the team.
"You have to be brutally honest and say from the beginning what was your approach. Was your approach in tune with what is expected for a World Test Championship Final? Was your approach a little too conservative in terms of team selection, in terms of deciding whether to bat or bowl or whatever it is?. All those questions have to be asked. Look, we are never going to win titles apart from Asia Cup maybe, but the world titles, if we are going to be sweeping things under the carpet. If tough calls have to be made, you make the tough calls and then let maybe if a failure has to be there, then let it be done by somebody who is new to the job,” he concluded.