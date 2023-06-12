WTC Final | India and Australia fined for slow over rate, Shubman Gill punished as well
In a recent development, India and Australia are fined for slow over rate in the World Test Championship final concluded on Sunday. Also, Shubman Gill will face further sanction for appearing to criticize the decision to give him out via a controversial take from Cameron Green on the fourth day.
Even after India suffered a 209-run defeat in the World Test Championship final on Sunday, the fixture continues to make waves as both India and Australia are fined for slow over rate during the match. India will lose all of their match fees while the champions will receive an 80 % cut in their match fee. India were five overs short of the target after taking time allowances into consideration. On the other hand, Australia were lagging behind by four overs.
“India were ruled to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, while Australia were found to be four overs short. In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” an official release stated.
Shubman Gill will face further sanction for criticism of the controversial ruling around his dismissal. TV Umpire Richard Kettleborough adjudged a catch taken by Cameron Green in the slips to be clean and faced a lot of backlash on social media. Gill then took to social media later and made a post that appeared to question the judgment of the umpire. The punishment means that Gill will be fined 115 % of his match fee in total.
“India's Shubman Gill will also face a further sanction for appearing to criticise the decision to give him out on the fourth day of the Test, breaching article 2.7 which relates to public criticism or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match,” the official statement revealed.
