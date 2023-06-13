WTC 2023-25 | India to begin next cycle with two Tests in West Indies
India will kick off their 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a tour to the Caribbean which involves two Tests. The bilateral series which will be played from July 12 to August 13 will also comprise three ODIs and five T20Is according to the schedule announced by Cricket West Indies.
After finishing the World Test Championship cycle 2021-23 as runner up, India would start their campaign in the next cycle with two Test against West Indies. The Indian team will tour West Indies next month and the first two red-ball games of the series are to be held in Dominica and Trinidad. The two-match Test series will be followed by three ODIs and five T20Is while the tour will conclude on August 13. The last two T20Is will be hosted in Florida, USA while the first two ODIs will be played in Barbados. Guyana will stage the second and third T20I.
The Chief Executive Officer of Cricket West Indies (CWI) expressed joy in hosting India for a bilateral series.
"We are delighted to be able to confirm the schedule and venues for the highly anticipated visit by India. One of the highlights will be the 100th Test at the Queen's Park Oval and this promises to be a fantastic occasion as we celebrate this historic event between these two proud cricketing nations,” Grave stated in an official statement.
West Indies’ home series will start in a span of just three days after the end of their ODI World Cup Qualifier campaign. Thus, the Test players might be pulled out of the final leg of the World Cup qualifier to prepare for the Test series against India. On the other hand, India have a one month break after the recently concluded WTC final and they would like to bounce back from the disappointment of suffering a defeat in the final.
