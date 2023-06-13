WTC 2023-25 | India to begin next cycle with two Tests in West Indies

After finishing the World Test Championship cycle 2021-23 as runner up, India would start their campaign in the next cycle with two Test against West Indies. The Indian team will tour West Indies next month and the first two red-ball games of the series are to be held in Dominica and Trinidad. The two-match Test series will be followed by three ODIs and five T20Is while the tour will conclude on August 13. The last two T20Is will be hosted in Florida, USA while the first two ODIs will be played in Barbados. Guyana will stage the second and third T20I.