Ashes 2023 | England will claim the urn by beating Australia 3-2, expects Nasser Hussain

The much-anticipated Ashes is about to get underway, with England taking on Australia at Edgbaston on June 16 to begin proceedings. As usual, it will be a five-match series between two of the most dominant forces of the sport, and the series will go on till July 31. Fans are eagerly waiting for the sport’s grandest rivalry even more because England, highly lauded for its Bazball approach, have not won the Ashes since a 3-2 home series victory in 2015. Australia, on the other hand, had two thrashing 4-0 scorelines in 2017/18 and 2021/22, and drew the five-match series 2-2 when touring England in 2019.