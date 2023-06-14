More Options

County Championship | Twitter reacts as Louis Kimber 'hands his wicket' to Gloucestershire in bizarre fashion

County Championship | Twitter reacts as Louis Kimber 'hands his wicket' to Gloucestershire in bizarre fashion

2095

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Louis Kimber was given out for obstructing the field.

|

(Getty)

Players do make mistakes on the field, and they suffer consequences for their ‘inappropriate’ faults. Similarly, Louis Kimber’s brain fade moment in the County Championship—handling the ball for a split second before realizing it was a mistake— cost him his wicket due to obstructing the field.

During the County Championship’s Division 2 fixture between Gloucestershire and Leicestershire, middle-order batter Louis Kimber made one stupid mistake that caught a lot of attention. Batting on 34 off 65 balls, the 26-year-old steadily defended Oliver Price’s off-break, but when he saw the ball was going to break the stumps after bouncing off the deck, he mistakenly grabbed the ball for a moment. Within a second he realized he made an error and released the ball, but by then, Price and the other Gloucestershire teammates appealed for obstructing the field.

Following the appeal, the on-field umpires Graham Lloyd and Paul Baldwin had a chat and confirmed Kimber’s dismissal. Although Kimber could easily send the ball away with his legs, a schoolboy error led him to walk back to the pavilion. The netizens were quick to react to the incident, with mixed reactions pouring across all over the world. Notably, MCC’s Law 37 clearly reads ‘the Striker, on appeal, shall be out should wilful obstruction by either Batsman prevent a catch being made,’ so it was a straightforward decision for the umpires’ after Gloucestershire’s appeal.

Not in recent times!

Yes remembered!

He was not aware of what's going on!

Hahaha! The Legend Graham Gooch does it better :P

He shouldn't have done this!

But it's not how it works!

Hmm!

Handling ball is not accepted!

Yeah but can't help now!

Yes yes was given out!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all