TNPL | Twitter in disbelief as Abhishek Tanwar bowls competition's most expensive delivery leaking 18 runs
Just when fans believe they have seen everything on cricket fields, a bizarre incident suddenly takes place to surprise them. Something similar happened on Tuesday in the TNPL when Abhishek Tanwar bowled three no-balls on the trot and followed them with a wide to concede 18 runs on one legal ball.
During Match 2 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), where Chepauk Super Gillies went up against Salem Spartans in Coimbatore, Abhishek Tanwar did something strange, leaving everyone with raised eyebrows. The 31-year-old, who conceded only 18 runs off his first three overs, came to bowl the final over of the innings. In a contest where the Super Gillies scored 191/5 from 19 overs, Spartans skipper's figures were quite impressive. However, everything turned on its head very quickly, and Tanwar found himself at the receiving end once he was done bowling the final over.
Despite conceding four runs on the second ball of the over, Tanwar conceded only seven runs off the first five deliveries. Notably, these included a no-ball, which broke the stumps, but the out was not given due to his overstepping. Then Tanwar struggled hard to bowl one legal delivery, for which he overstepped three more times on the bounce before bowling way down the leg side for a wide. In these deliveries, R Sanjay Yadav, who was on strike, blasted one six, took a couple of runs, and eventually finished with another thumping six to leave Tanwar dejected. The Spartans’ pacer finished with 44/1, with 18 runs coming off the last delivery alone. On the other hand, the Super Gillies posted 217/5 following Tanwar’s woes and later secured a 52-run victory after restricting the Spartans to 165/9.
The Twitterati was surprised to see how on earth an experienced bowler, who snared 17 scalps to finish as the highest-wicket taker in the TNPL last season, could bowl four no-balls in a single over. It is worth a mention that no one conceded 18 runs on a single delivery before Tanwar, and the unwanted record of leaking most runs on one ball is held by Clint McKay, against whom Travis Birt smashed 20 runs in BBL 2012/13.
The most expensive delivery ever? 1 Ball 18 runs#TNPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/U95WNslHav— FanCode (@FanCode) June 13, 2023
What is #TNPL???— Tutul Laskar (@TutulLaskar) June 13, 2023
TNPL got the history of spot fixing— Luke (@gerrardchennai) June 13, 2023
Fixing in TNPL🤣🤣#TNPL2023 https://t.co/Vt6TPihfdi— ＤＥＸＴＥＲ😈 (@Dexter_Vj2) June 14, 2023
Fixing in @TNPremierLeague #TNPL— Patel & Deshpande academy (@santoshrakh20) June 13, 2023