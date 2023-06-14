TNPL | Twitter in disbelief as Abhishek Tanwar bowls competition's most expensive delivery leaking 18 runs

Despite conceding four runs on the second ball of the over, Tanwar conceded only seven runs off the first five deliveries. Notably, these included a no-ball, which broke the stumps, but the out was not given due to his overstepping. Then Tanwar struggled hard to bowl one legal delivery, for which he overstepped three more times on the bounce before bowling way down the leg side for a wide. In these deliveries, R Sanjay Yadav, who was on strike, blasted one six, took a couple of runs, and eventually finished with another thumping six to leave Tanwar dejected. The Spartans’ pacer finished with 44/1, with 18 runs coming off the last delivery alone. On the other hand, the Super Gillies posted 217/5 following Tanwar’s woes and later secured a 52-run victory after restricting the Spartans to 165/9.