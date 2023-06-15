Ashes 2023 | Going to take Nathan Lyon on even if he gets wickets, roars Harry Brook
Nathan Lyon will be targeted by the English batters in Ashes 2023.|
(Getty)
England’s emerging superstar Harry Brook has challenged Nathan Lyon publicly at the 11th hour of the much-anticipated Ashes. Brook has stated they will target the Aussie off-spinner in order to keep the run rate well above par, something they frequently do since the ‘Bazball’ has been introduced.
Without a doubt, Nathan Lyon is one of the most dangerous off-spinners around the world, and his tally of 487 Test wickets over 225 innings speaks volumes. Even in the recently concluded WTC cycle, which Austalia won by beating India in the final last week, Lyon played an instrumental role in their success, having scalped 88 wickets in a two-over period to finish as the highest-wicket taker of the competition. However, the rampant English batting unit is not scared to face him in the forthcoming Ashes, scheduled to begin on June 16 at Edgbaston.
In a recent conversation with the reporters, Harry Brook, England’s most-promising talent in the last couple of years, spoke about how he and his teammates will play against Lyon in the five-match series. The 24-year-old Englishman remarked that even if the offie gets a wicket or two, they will continue to play aggressively against him regardless of the situation.
“If he (Lyon) bowls a good ball then I’m going to respect it. But other than that, I’m going to try and take him on. He could get a lot of wickets, but hopefully, we’re going to hit him for a lot of runs,” Brook told the reporters, as quoted by the ICC. “I’d like to think I’m a player who can find gaps and hit different gaps, I try and play all around the wicket. I’ll see whatever field he has; I’m sure they’ll probably start with everybody up, and we’ll go from there.”
Having got an average of 81.80 at an astonishing strike rate of 99.03 across seven Tests, Brook has already made a name for himself since making his debut last September. He has got three centuries and four half-centuries in his 11 innings, with a high score of 186 against New Zealand in Wellington.