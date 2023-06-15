Ashes 2023 | Going to take Nathan Lyon on even if he gets wickets, roars Harry Brook

“If he (Lyon) bowls a good ball then I’m going to respect it. But other than that, I’m going to try and take him on. He could get a lot of wickets, but hopefully, we’re going to hit him for a lot of runs,” Brook told the reporters, as quoted by the ICC. “I’d like to think I’m a player who can find gaps and hit different gaps, I try and play all around the wicket. I’ll see whatever field he has; I’m sure they’ll probably start with everybody up, and we’ll go from there.”