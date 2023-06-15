Ashes 2023 | Winning in England is on my bucket list and I want to tick it off, reveals Steve Smith
Steve Smith wants to secure an outright Ashes win in England.|
(Getty)
Steve Smith has remarked that he wants to win the Ashes in England, something he has not achieved in his three previous outings in the UK. The former Aussie skipper, who has had a tremendous overall record against England, also reckoned the forthcoming Ashes should be a ‘great series’.
Having aggregated 1882 runs in 32 outings against England at an average of 60.70, Steve Smith is highly lauded as one of the most prolific run-scorers in the history of the Ashes. The 34-year-old, who hit his 31st Test hundred against India last week to help his side win the WTC title, will be back in action when Australia will play England for the urn from June 16 onwards.
While attending a meeting with the reporters on Wednesday, Smith highlighted how much Ashes means to him, and how eagerly he wants to win it in England. In fact, the Aussie revealed that winning Ashes in England is always on his ‘bucket list’ and this time, he wants to tick it off.
"Ashes series are what you are judged on, the big series that you want to do well in," Smith told the reporters, as quoted by BBC. "It's certainly something I have wanted to tick off my bucket list. I know it's the same for a lot of the other boys in the room. We'll give it a good hot crack the next few months and it should be a great series."\
Smith won all three Ashes in Australia. Besides, he was also part of Aussie squads that were defeated in England in 2013 and 2015, and drew the series 2-2.