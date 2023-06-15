Pakistan to host four matches in Asia Cup 2023, tournament to begin August 31
Asia Cup will begin on August 31.|
The ACC has confirmed the dates and venues of the next edition of the Asia Cup. The six-team tournament, scheduled to begin on August 31, will have 13 matches overall, of which Pakistan will host four matches for the first time since 2008 while Sri Lanka will take care of the other nine fixtures.
The Asian Cricket Council on Thursday approved Pakistan’s hybrid model to host the Asia Cup 2023, and confirmed the tournament will get underway on August 31 and run till September 17. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal are the six participating teams who will fight for the prestigious title, with Sri Lanka being the second host country alongside Pakistan. The decision has been made after the BCCI said India would not travel to Pakistan, who were initally named as only hosts for the tournament.
“The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka,” ACC said in a statement. “We are delighted to announce that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held from 31st August to 17th September 2023 and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches.”
The development meant Pakistan will host a multi-nation tournament for the first time since 2008, and PCB chairman Najam Sethi was delighted after retaining the hosting rights. "I am elated that our hybrid version for the ACC Asia Cup 2023 has been accepted," Sethi said in a statement.
"Our passionate fans would have loved to see the India cricket team in action in Pakistan for the first time in 15 years, but we understand the BCCI's position. Like the PCB, the BCCI also requires government approval and clearance before crossing borders.
In the tournament, India, Pakistan and Nepal are pooled into one group, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are placed in another group. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage, and then the top two sides in the phrase will meet in the final. All matches will be played in the 50-over format as preparation for the ODI World Cup, to be held in India later this year.