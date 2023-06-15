Reports | BCCI pushing Rishabh Pant to get ready for ODI World Cup 2023

The BCCI is doing as much as it can to bring Rishabh Pant back for the ODI World Cup, as reported by ESPNCricinfo. The 25-year-old has quickly recovered from multiple injuries which he sustained due to a tragic car accident on December 30, and it tempted BCCI to seriously consider him for the 50-over World Cup.

“Rishabh Pant's quick recovery has surprised the BCCI and the medical staff at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where the India wicketkeeper-batter is undergoing rehabilitation after he survived a serious car crash last December,” an ESPNCricinfo read.

“ESPNcricinfo has learned that while the BCCI is attempting to fast track Pant's rehab with an aim to get him ready for the ODI World Cup this year, the recovery process is likely to last longer.”

Pant recently started to walk without crutches and climb stairs without any support. Although he is reportedly pain free at present, the process to be ready to play cricket will still take a lot of time. The wicket-keeper batter, who is currently rehabbing at the NCA under the guidance of physio S Rajnikanth, last played during India’s Bangladesh Test series in December.