WATCH | ‘Scientist’ Ravichandran Ashwin ‘reviews the review’ in TNPL 2023
Ashwin is known for being genius on the field.|
(Getty)
When it comes to knowing the rules of cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin’s name pops up in everyone’s mind. The veteran off-spinner, who keeps himself in the spotlight by making unknown yet lawful moves on the field, left everyone in utter disbelief yet again on Wednesday by challenging a DRS call.
Known as one of the sharpest minds in the world of cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin was often called as the scientist due to his vast knowledge of the game’s rules and regulations. The 36-year-old, while captaining Dindigul Dragons in a TNPL fixture against Ba11sy Trichy, did a move that was never seen in any professional cricket till Wednesday.
During the 13th over of Trichy’s innings, Ashwin came to bowl and dismissed R Rajkumar on the last ball of the over. However, Rajkumar immediately took the DRS to challenge the on-field caught-behind decision. The replay on the big screen showed the ball touched the ground when the bat passed it, and hence, the decision had to be overruled by third-umpire S Nishaanth.
However, just when Ashwin saw the on-field umpire reversing the decision, the former immediately signalled T to confirm two reviews on the same delivery. Nishaanth went on to check the same footage once more, and stuck to his earlier decision, leaving Ashwin dejected before he took off his cap from the umpire. Throughout the replays, the UltraEdge technology was in focus, which detected a significant spike when the bat made contact with the turf.
Here's the full incident:
Uno Reverse card in real life! Ashwin reviews a review 🤐— FanCode (@FanCode) June 14, 2023
.
.#TNPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/CkC8FOxKd9