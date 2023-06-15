WATCH | ‘Scientist’ Ravichandran Ashwin ‘reviews the review’ in TNPL 2023

However, just when Ashwin saw the on-field umpire reversing the decision, the former immediately signalled T to confirm two reviews on the same delivery. Nishaanth went on to check the same footage once more, and stuck to his earlier decision, leaving Ashwin dejected before he took off his cap from the umpire. Throughout the replays, the UltraEdge technology was in focus, which detected a significant spike when the bat made contact with the turf.