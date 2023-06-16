Ashes 2023 | Twitter goes berserk as classical Root switches on funky mode to smash a maximum
Joe Root smashed a reverse scoop for six in Birmingham Test|
(Getty Images)
Batters often chose to play unorthodox shots in T20 cricket but is a very rare sight to see a batter who plays classical strokes most of the time chose unconventional methods in Test cricket. Joe Root garnered a lot of praise by choosing to hit a reverse scoop deep into the stands.
As Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow staged a recovery after England lost hald of their side inside 200 runs they were at 264/5 by the end of 57 overs. England are known to be an aggressive batting side in red-ball cricket and they were doing the same in the fixture as well. Joe Root is supposed to play an anchor role in a batting unit full of players who likes to attack. However, he chose to hit a maxium with unconventional method and it earned him a lot of praise from cricket fans all around the world.
Scott Boland was bowling the 53rd over of the innings and Root was facing the penultimate delivery of the over. It was outside off, it was full and England’s ace batter decided to get best result of the delivery using unconventional shot-making. He played a reverse scoop which went saling over the slips and deep into the stands. The batter earned a maximum as a result and six runs were added to the scoreboard.
As a result of Root surprising everyone with his reverse scoop, Twitter went mad and there was a lot of buzz around the shot played by him.
