Ashes 2023 | Twitter goes berserk as classical Root switches on funky mode to smash a maximum

As Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow staged a recovery after England lost hald of their side inside 200 runs they were at 264/5 by the end of 57 overs. England are known to be an aggressive batting side in red-ball cricket and they were doing the same in the fixture as well. Joe Root is supposed to play an anchor role in a batting unit full of players who likes to attack. However, he chose to hit a maxium with unconventional method and it earned him a lot of praise from cricket fans all around the world.