More Options

Ashes 2023 | Twitter labels Erasmus to be moronic after his umpiring blunder

Ashes 2023 | Twitter labels Erasmus to be moronic after his umpiring blunder

2014

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Marais Erasmus gave out a wrong call in the Birmingham Test

|

(ICC)

Most often, umpires can make blunders in the LBW decision, but botching the decisions when a batter nicks a ball is a rare instance. Umpire Marais Erasmus made a big blunder in the first game of the Ashes adjudging Zak Crawley to be not out even after he nicked the ball in Birmingham.

England have started the opening fixture of the Ashes 2023 scoring at a rate of around four runs per over. The team accumulated 127/3 on the scoreboard by the end of 28 overs and Zak Crawley was the latest batter to fall. However, his walk back to the pavilion was not a normal circumstance as a bizarre umpiring decision upset the fans as well as the Australian team. 

Scott Boland was bowling the 27th over of the innings and the right-handed batter was facing the fourth delivery of the over. The bowler bowled a snorter in the channel outside off and there was a clear sound as the ball passed the willow. The whole Australian team appealed for the dismissal but umpire Marais Erasmus adjudged him to be not out. The visitors then opted for a review and the snicko showed that Crawley has nicked the delivery. 

The poor umpiring decision from Erasmus upset a lot of fans on social media and they expressed their sentiment on Twitter. 

What a decision!

Daydream

How did he?

Moronic

God knows how

Blind man

Deaf umpire

Advantage

Awful

Go home

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all