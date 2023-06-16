Ashes 2023 | Twitter labels Erasmus to be moronic after his umpiring blunder
Marais Erasmus gave out a wrong call in the Birmingham Test|
(ICC)
Most often, umpires can make blunders in the LBW decision, but botching the decisions when a batter nicks a ball is a rare instance. Umpire Marais Erasmus made a big blunder in the first game of the Ashes adjudging Zak Crawley to be not out even after he nicked the ball in Birmingham.
England have started the opening fixture of the Ashes 2023 scoring at a rate of around four runs per over. The team accumulated 127/3 on the scoreboard by the end of 28 overs and Zak Crawley was the latest batter to fall. However, his walk back to the pavilion was not a normal circumstance as a bizarre umpiring decision upset the fans as well as the Australian team.
Scott Boland was bowling the 27th over of the innings and the right-handed batter was facing the fourth delivery of the over. The bowler bowled a snorter in the channel outside off and there was a clear sound as the ball passed the willow. The whole Australian team appealed for the dismissal but umpire Marais Erasmus adjudged him to be not out. The visitors then opted for a review and the snicko showed that Crawley has nicked the delivery.
The poor umpiring decision from Erasmus upset a lot of fans on social media and they expressed their sentiment on Twitter.
What a decision!
June 16, 2023
Daydream
Marais Erasmus there missing the obvious glove, daydreaming about lunch pic.twitter.com/PHiAdlIhiY— Corpulent Cricketers' Club #antiracism (@ClubCorpulent) June 16, 2023
How did he?
erasmus my brother how do you not give that out😭— . (@vitaminsiuuu1) June 16, 2023
Moronic
That’s a fucking disgusting decision to not give that out straight away. Moronic from Erasmus #Ashes2023— Ryan Adamson (@radamson15) June 16, 2023
God knows how
How did Marais Erasmus not give that out first time around? It didn't need a review, it's giving cheating. No ways is that a mistake..... #TheAshes— Responsible Father of Three!!! 🇿🇦 (@AndileMlondo) June 16, 2023
Blind man
Erasmus you blind fuck. Utter fucking cunt waffle.— The Divine Beard (@Gerrardicted) June 16, 2023
Deaf umpire
Erasmus has gone deaf ? #Ashes2023— EM (@churchysfan) June 16, 2023
Advantage
Advantage Aussies at lunch? Erasmus needs to put his glasses on for the afternoon session after missing that one! Cmon England 🏏— Nick Hibbs (@Hibbsy37) June 16, 2023
Awful
Erasmus, that was awful from your standard. #Ashes— Mitch (@long_mitch) June 16, 2023
Go home
Holy shit that is some shit umpiring. Go home Erasmus you are cooked. #Ashes2023— Hodgo (@Hodgjo) June 16, 2023