More Options

Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Crawley leaves Stokes stunned with a fitting Bazball start

Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Crawley leaves Stokes stunned with a fitting Bazball start

7308

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Ben Stokes was surpised to see Zak Crawley start the innings in such a manner

|

(ICC)

England have adopted the template of playing aggressive cricket in recent years, producing some moments to cherish while playing in such a manner. The first ball of the Ashes 2023 witnessed such a moment that Zak Crawley started with an attacking shot and sent Ben Stokes into utter disbelief.

Ashes 2023 kicked off on Friday as England chose to bat first in Birmingham in the series opener. They were up against a mighty Australian bowling attack and it was interesting to see whether the hosts would stick to their attacking template while batting or go with a conservative approach. However, Zak Crawley came up with all the answers hitting a cracking shot on the first ball of the game.

Pat Cummins started the proceedings for Australia and Crawley was on strike to face the opening delivery from the pacer. The bowler pitched the delivery outside off and the batter displayed the Bazball on the very first ball. He slashed it hard through the extra cover for a boundary and there was a big roar from the crowd appreciating a cracking start from the opener. Not only spectators but England captain Ben Stokes was also amazed to see the opener starting the Test in such a manner. The Twitterati noticed the reaction of Stokes and expressed their reaction on social media. 

What a start

Banged

True

Absolutely mad

LOL

Correct

That's bazball

None at all

Brilliant

Superb

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all