Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Crawley leaves Stokes stunned with a fitting Bazball start

Pat Cummins started the proceedings for Australia and Crawley was on strike to face the opening delivery from the pacer. The bowler pitched the delivery outside off and the batter displayed the Bazball on the very first ball. He slashed it hard through the extra cover for a boundary and there was a big roar from the crowd appreciating a cracking start from the opener. Not only spectators but England captain Ben Stokes was also amazed to see the opener starting the Test in such a manner. The Twitterati noticed the reaction of Stokes and expressed their reaction on social media.