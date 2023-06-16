Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Crawley leaves Stokes stunned with a fitting Bazball start
England have adopted the template of playing aggressive cricket in recent years, producing some moments to cherish while playing in such a manner. The first ball of the Ashes 2023 witnessed such a moment that Zak Crawley started with an attacking shot and sent Ben Stokes into utter disbelief.
Ashes 2023 kicked off on Friday as England chose to bat first in Birmingham in the series opener. They were up against a mighty Australian bowling attack and it was interesting to see whether the hosts would stick to their attacking template while batting or go with a conservative approach. However, Zak Crawley came up with all the answers hitting a cracking shot on the first ball of the game.
Pat Cummins started the proceedings for Australia and Crawley was on strike to face the opening delivery from the pacer. The bowler pitched the delivery outside off and the batter displayed the Bazball on the very first ball. He slashed it hard through the extra cover for a boundary and there was a big roar from the crowd appreciating a cracking start from the opener. Not only spectators but England captain Ben Stokes was also amazed to see the opener starting the Test in such a manner. The Twitterati noticed the reaction of Stokes and expressed their reaction on social media.
Mad that. Zak Crawley under pressure. Faces 1st ball and crashed it away from 4...🤣 #Ashes2023— Andrew Webb (@THENUNEATONFOX) June 16, 2023
Pundits: BaZbaLl wOn'T WoRK iN tHE AshEs— Michael Jordan Carnall (@CarnallMichael) June 16, 2023
Zak Crawley:
Has there ever been a more commanding statement of intent at the start of an Ashes series?— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 16, 2023
Brilliant by Crawley.
Crawley taking no shit.— Gaz (@GazRoberts1) June 16, 2023
Zak Crawley sends the first ball through the covers for four! 🏏 #Ashes
