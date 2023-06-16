Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as stroke of luck results in Brook’s freak dismissal
Harry Brook was dismissed in a bizarre manner in Birmingham|
(ECB)
It is a common occurrence when the batters edge a ball onto their stumps but it is rare sight to see the delivery crashing into the stumps after hitting the body of the batter. Harry Brook suffered a similar fate in the Ashes opener as a delivery hit his stumps after lobbing up from thigh pads.
Opting to bat first against Australia in the opening game of the Ashes 2023, England lost half of their side by the end of 40 overs. The play of the day involved some impressive strokes but Harry Brook came up with the moment of the day as a stroke of luck ensured his way back to the pavilion.
Nathan Lyon was bowling the 38th over of the innings and he bowled a short delivery in the line of the middle stump. The ball got some extra bounce and it hit thigh pad of Brook as the batter left the ball. However, the delivery bounced in the air after colliding with the high pads, and the wicketkeeper as well as the leg slip had no idea of where the ball was landing. The batter was also clueless about the trajectory of the ball but it brushed his back leg while falling on the ground. Further, the ball crashed into the stumps and Australia got a lucky break as a result.
There was a smile on Brook’s face after getting out in such a bizarre manner. Ricky Ponting also stated from the commentary box that he had never witnessed such a dismissal and the social media users echoed the same sentiment.
