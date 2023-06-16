More Options

Ashes 2023 | Twitter trolls the Kangaroos for awarding lifeline to Crawley with failure in hearing nick

Ashes 2023 | Twitter trolls the Kangaroos for awarding lifeline to Crawley with failure in hearing nick

460

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Zak Crawley scored half-century in the Ashes 2023 opener

|

(ECB)

When a batter nicks the ball behind the stumps, the fielding team appeals for the dismissal, and on very rare occasions they don’t take any action. However, the Ashes 2023 showcased an exceptional case as Zak Crawley edged one to the wicketkeeper, but the Australians were not able to spot it.

Australia and England share a historical rivalry as they meet in the Ashes after every two years. With the immense importance of the series, some of the memorable moments unfold in the series. England went in with a Bazball approach in the fixture and the hosts scored 92/2 inside 18 overs. Zak Crawley was looking well settled on the crease but he must have thanked the Australian team for their blunder which caused waves on social media. 

Scott Boland was bowling the 15th over of the innings and he bowled one outside off to Crawley. The batter decided to shuffle across the stumps and tried to flick it through midwicket. However, the ball kicked up from the pitch and he was beaten. The batter had a smile after the delivery and Australia continued with their proceedings. 

However, a few balls later, the replay was shown with the help of snicko and it detected that the ball had nicked his willow with a spike. The edge meant that the visitors missed a chance to dismiss Crawley early in the innings and the Netizens expressed themselves on social media. 

What a miss!

True

Lucky

Easy peasy

Missed it

Very strange

GOAT

Correct

Finally

Yeah

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all