Ashes 2023 | Twitter trolls the Kangaroos for awarding lifeline to Crawley with failure in hearing nick

Australia and England share a historical rivalry as they meet in the Ashes after every two years. With the immense importance of the series, some of the memorable moments unfold in the series. England went in with a Bazball approach in the fixture and the hosts scored 92/2 inside 18 overs. Zak Crawley was looking well settled on the crease but he must have thanked the Australian team for their blunder which caused waves on social media.