Ashes 2023 | Twitter goes wild after fired up Broad 'predicts wicket' before dismissing Labuschagne
Stuart Broad dismissed Marnus Labuschagne on duck|
(England Cricket)
With the unpredictability in the game of cricket, no one can predict the sequence of events but Stuart Broad displayed supreme confidence before taking two consecutive wickets. It was a sight to cherish as he encouraged the crowd to cheer him and then lived up to the expectations with a wicket.
The opening fixture of the Ashes 2023 has involved some bizarre as well as some joyous moments in two days. Harry Brook was dismissed in a bizarre manner while England declared their first innings on 393 in the first innings on Day 1. Stuart Broad added one to the list of joyous moments as he encouraged the crowd to be more active with their cheers and then took a wicket.
Stuart Broad was bowling the 11th over of the innings and Marnus Labuschagne was on strike facing the second ball of the over. Broad had already dismissed David Warner on the previous delivery. Before bowling the next ball to Labuschagne, the English pacer encouraged the crowd to up the volume of their cheers. The English crowd then obliged Broad’s request and they started cheering him.
However, the result produced by the pacer after that made a lot of Buzz. He bowled a delivery outside off swinging away from the batter and Labuschagne played at it. The batter was beaten and nicked the ball to the wicketkeeper. The Twitterati then praised Broad for taking a wicket in such a manner.
This is Test cricket!
June 17, 2023
GONE!
OH MY WORD STUART BROAD IS ON A HAT TRICK LABUSCHAGNE IS OUT— England's Barmy Army 🏴🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) June 17, 2023
Correct
Boom !!! When Broad gets on a roll we all know what can happen !!!!!— Justin it for the Cloutinho (@JUSTIN_AVFC_) June 17, 2023
Warner ☝️standard !!!
Labuschagne ☝️wonderful take by Bairstow !!!
On the charge ! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/dsLi15XcV1
Back to back
Back to back wickets for Broad— Zubair Ali Khan (@ZubairAlikhanUN) June 17, 2023
Aussies Iron man Labuschagne Goes for Golden duck. #Ashes23
Beauty
Broad has Labuschagne first ball!!!#ENGvAUS— Pam Nash 🌻🏏⚽️ (@Pam_nAshes) June 17, 2023
Just broad things
Moving a policeman out the eye line, revving up the crowd, and Labuschagne goes first ball. Broad on a hat-trick against Australia. #Ashes— Sonia Twigg (@twiggsonia) June 17, 2023
He deserved it
After that over, 2 in 2 including Labuschagne, Broad has a standing ovation #Ashes— Sonia Twigg (@twiggsonia) June 17, 2023
Massive
Warner & Labuschagne gone! 👋🏻 Massive double wicket over from Broad 👏🏻 just can't beat test cricket, the ashes especially! #Ashes2023— Justin Bird (Juggy) (@juggy1993) June 17, 2023
Supreme
BROAD YOU BEAUTY!!! Labuschagne out 1st ball!— Trevor Lloyd (@Trevorlloyd92) June 17, 2023
Elite list
Bowlers who have dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for a duck in Test Cricket:— Shafqat Shabbir (@Chefkat23) June 17, 2023
Bilal Asif
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Stuart Broad pic.twitter.com/m2CiGIqUS6