Ashes 2023 | Twitter goes wild after fired up Broad 'predicts wicket' before dismissing Labuschagne

987

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Stuart Broad dismissed Marnus Labuschagne on duck

(England Cricket)

With the unpredictability in the game of cricket, no one can predict the sequence of events but Stuart Broad displayed supreme confidence before taking two consecutive wickets. It was a sight to cherish as he encouraged the crowd to cheer him and then lived up to the expectations with a wicket.

The opening fixture of the Ashes 2023 has involved some bizarre as well as some joyous moments in two days. Harry Brook was dismissed in a bizarre manner while England declared their first innings on 393 in the first innings on Day 1. Stuart Broad added one to the list of joyous moments as he encouraged the crowd to be more active with their cheers and then took a wicket. 

Stuart Broad was bowling the 11th over of the innings and Marnus Labuschagne was on strike facing the second ball of the over. Broad had already dismissed David Warner on the previous delivery. Before bowling the next ball to Labuschagne, the English pacer encouraged the crowd to up the volume of their cheers. The English crowd then obliged Broad’s request and they started cheering him. 

However, the result produced by the pacer after that made a lot of Buzz. He bowled a delivery outside off swinging away from the batter and Labuschagne played at it. The batter was beaten and nicked the ball to the wicketkeeper. The Twitterati then praised Broad for taking a wicket in such a manner. 

This is Test cricket!

GONE!

Correct

Back to back

Beauty

Just broad things

He deserved it

Massive

Supreme

Elite list

