Ashes 2023 | Twitter lauds Moeen Ali as he bamboozles Green with vicious turn

Moeen Ali was bowling the 68th over of the innings and the Australian all-rounder was on strike with an aim to take attack to the opposition. He floated a delivery outside off tempting the batter to attempt an drive. Green put in his foot forward for the shot but the ball spun viciously as soon as it made contact with the surface. The delivery went through the gap between bat and pad shattering the stumps in the end. The Netizens were quick to react to the incident and they praised Moeen for his superb delivery.