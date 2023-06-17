Ashes 2023 | Twitter lauds Moeen Ali as he bamboozles Green with vicious turn
Moeen Ali dismissed Cameron Green with a brilliant delivery|
(Twitter)
Moeen Ali is known for his aggressive batting style and he was expected to do the same in the Ashes opener against Australia. However, Moeen made waves with his bowling in the Ashes opener as his delivery including an unbelievable amount of turn got rid of well settled Cameron Green.
England’s philosophy of sticking to bazball method made the opening game of the Ashes 2023 interesting as Australia were trailing by 150 runs after 74 overs of their innings with five wickets down. Moeen Ali was expected to contribute to England with his ability to play powerful strokes but he scored only 18 runs in the first innings. However, the all-rounder bowled a ripper to get rid of Cameron Green in Australia's innings making a buzz with his magical ball.
Moeen Ali was bowling the 68th over of the innings and the Australian all-rounder was on strike with an aim to take attack to the opposition. He floated a delivery outside off tempting the batter to attempt an drive. Green put in his foot forward for the shot but the ball spun viciously as soon as it made contact with the surface. The delivery went through the gap between bat and pad shattering the stumps in the end. The Netizens were quick to react to the incident and they praised Moeen for his superb delivery.
