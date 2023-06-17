Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Broad’s blunder assists Khawaja in extending stay despite getting out
Stuart Broad's no-ball awarded lifeline to Usman Khawaja|
(England Cricket)
There is nothing more important for a bowler than to provide his team a breakthrough when they need it most and very rarely it goes wrong. However, Stuart Broad carved such a moment in the Ashes 2023 as he dismissed Usman Khawaja but the wicket was soon canceled out due to his error.
Australia are trailing by 116 runs by the end of 84 overs in the first innings with Usman Khawaja leading the team with his performance. The hosts tried to dismiss the batter after his century and they almost succeeded with the new ball. However, a mistake from the bowler turned out to be costly as the dismissal of the key batter was negated.
Stuart Broad was bowling the 81st over of the innings and he was handed the new ball by the captain with a responsibility to send Khawaja packing who had already scored a hundred. On the second ball of the over, Broad provided the crucial breakthrough bowling a delivery that nipped back in through the batter’s defence and crashed into the stumps. The pacer celebrated the wicket and there was a huge roar from the crowd.
However, the umpire changed the scenario completely as he indicated that it was a no-ball. The air was sucked out of the crowd and they went silent after Broad’s mishap as he had overstepped. The Twitterati also noticed the incident and expressed remorse as a good delivery went in vain.
Bad luck for ENG
June 17, 2023
Drama
The no-ball drama continues this English summer!— Behram Qazi 🇵🇰 🇨🇦 (@DeafMango) June 17, 2023
Broad cleans up Khawaja after taking the new ball, but oversteps!
Edgbaston is in disbelief.
Lucky
Usman Khawaja Survives on No Ball of Stuart Broad. Lucky Champ !#Ashes23 #Ashes #Ashes2023 #ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/tc7SAPgbCa— Cricket Vibes (@Cricket_Vibe1) June 17, 2023
Survived
Khawaja gets bowled by Broad and it's been called out No-ball by Erasmus!!! 🌝 Khawaja survives. 🫣💫#Ashes23 #Ashe #ENGvsAUS #Khawaja pic.twitter.com/pqcKL9SYyR— Santhosh Narayanan (@santyvarshan) June 17, 2023
Sad
Seeing Broad Bowl Khawaja & then seeing it called a No Ball#TheAshes #TheAshes2023 #ENGvAUS #EnglandCricket #Cricket pic.twitter.com/j90zIn4ezY— DeanC_2023 (@DeanC_2023) June 17, 2023
What a shame
Broad had to overstep & bowl a peach of a delivery to wake up Khawaja who was half asleep at that point 😭— TakeADeepBreath (@DeepTake) June 17, 2023
Nothing
Nothing worse that taking a "wicket" with a #noball! #Broad #Khawaja Another huge #selfinflicted #clanger by #England. #TheAshes— David Begg (@dadbegg) June 17, 2023
Wow
Now Khawaja bowled off a Broad no-ball! #ashes— Menners 🎙 (@amenners) June 17, 2023
Clean bowled
Uh oh! Broad bowls Khawaja off a no ball! #Ashes— Mustafa Ismail (@MustiMachine) June 17, 2023
Fantastic crime
Fantastic ball with a big crime by Stuart broad. Khawaja is still going strong#Ashes23 #ENGvsAUS— Saiprasad Thotla (@SaiprasadThotla) June 17, 2023