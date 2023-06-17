More Options

Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Broad’s blunder assists Khawaja in extending stay despite getting out

Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Broad’s blunder assists Khawaja in extending stay despite getting out

3445

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Stuart Broad's no-ball awarded lifeline to Usman Khawaja

|

(England Cricket)

There is nothing more important for a bowler than to provide his team a breakthrough when they need it most and very rarely it goes wrong. However, Stuart Broad carved such a moment in the Ashes 2023 as he dismissed Usman Khawaja but the wicket was soon canceled out due to his error.

Australia are trailing by 116 runs by the end of 84 overs in the first innings with Usman Khawaja leading the team with his performance. The hosts tried to dismiss the batter after his century and they almost succeeded with the new ball. However, a mistake from the bowler turned out to be costly as the dismissal of the key batter was negated. 

Stuart Broad was bowling the 81st over of the innings and he was handed the new ball by the captain with a responsibility to send Khawaja packing who had already scored a hundred. On the second ball of the over, Broad provided the crucial breakthrough bowling a delivery that nipped back in through the batter’s defence and crashed into the stumps. The pacer celebrated the wicket and there was a huge roar from the crowd. 

However, the umpire changed the scenario completely as he indicated that it was a no-ball. The air was sucked out of the crowd and they went silent after Broad’s mishap as he had overstepped. The Twitterati also noticed the incident and expressed remorse as a good delivery went in vain. 

Bad luck for ENG

Drama

Lucky

Survived

Sad

What a shame

Nothing

Wow

Clean bowled

Fantastic crime

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all