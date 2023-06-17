Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as centurion Usman Khawaja leads Australia's strong response on Day 2

Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as centurion Usman Khawaja leads Australia to a strong response on Day 2
Usman Khawaja scored a century on Day 2|
(Cricket Australia)
Although Australia’s top order misfired on the second day of the Edgbaston Test, their lower order rose to the occasion with Travis Head and Alex Carey scoring fifties. However, Usman Khawaja was the star of the show as he stayed on the crease while scoring a century for the Kangaroos.
Australia started Day 2 of the Ashes 2023 opener on 14/0 with David Warner and Usman Khawaja aiming to guide Australia to a strong position by the end of the day. England bowlers were disciplined in the initial phase as they bowled three maiden overs in a row at the start. The pressure of not being able to steer the scorecard played on Warner as he dragged a ball onto his stumps while playing an attacking shot. Marnus Labuschgane followed him back to the pavilion very soon as he got out without troubling the scorers. Steve Smith was playing comfortably but Ben Stokes got rid of him soon and the Australian scoreboard was reduced to 67/3.
The lower middle order stepped up after that with Travis Head scoring 50 runs while Alex Carey stayed unbeaten on 52 runs by the end of the day. Cameron Green also contributed 38 runs but Moeen Ali produced a ripper to get rid of him. Usman Khawaja was the star of the show on Day 2 as he played a knock of unbeaten 126 runs registering his 15th Test hundred. The solid knock from the Australian opener helped the visitors post a total of 311/5 and they have to score 82 runs more to equalise the England total.
Factos
Justin Langer spitting facts while doing commentary in Ashes 💯#Ashes23 #TheAshes #theAshes2023 pic.twitter.com/9P5MPdjdjd— Ramiz Raju (@iraamazraja) June 17, 2023
All-rounder root
Joe Root - All-rounder in the making. 2nd dig with Birmingham Royalty, Moeen Ali, could be some fun. Good job, @benstokes38 #Ashes23 #ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/IWV6SiNV18— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 17, 2023
first of many
A first hundred in England for Usman Khawaja, slotting in at No.2, behind this, as a career highlight https://t.co/MExhQGlDjg— Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) June 17, 2023
Another one
Another brilliant day at Edgbaston. Khawaja and Carey's super stand of 91 makes it Australia's day, but with a long tail England will still fancy a first innings lead.— Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) June 17, 2023
Elite
Batters to score a test century in Australia, India, and England in the same year:— Random Cricket Stats (@randomcricstat) June 17, 2023
Adam Gilchrist (2001)
Steve Waugh (2001)
Alastair Cook (2006)
Paul Collingwood (2006)
AB de Villiers (2008)
Michael Clarke (2013)
Virat Kohli (2018)
Usman Khawaja (2023) pic.twitter.com/2cNJDXPVN1
Finally
And finally Usman Khawaja conquers England, just like he did Pakistan and India #Ashes pic.twitter.com/B7CsBnJwhD— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) June 17, 2023
Superb
Usman Khawaja quite literally throws his bat in celebration of an awesome hundred, his first in England. Superb— Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) June 17, 2023
The Best
Twice in three Tests now, Usman Khawaja has batted through the whole day (Ahmedabad in March) and here at The Oval. Best opener in the world by a distance currently #Ashes pic.twitter.com/eNKCHVnRgj— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) June 17, 2023
Comeback king
Won’t ever get sick of this. What a comeback @Uz_Khawaja. At home & now away in Pakistan ✅, India ✅ now England ✅. His bat toss height rivalling his coin tosses. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/1TVUiImhpE— Mel Jones (@meljones_33) June 17, 2023
Classy
Anti Bazball— Disliked Joker (Perry's version) (@Jokeresque_) June 17, 2023
Anti champagne
Pro Diet Coke
Classy Khawaja. pic.twitter.com/FlVMaoFxTV