Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as centurion Usman Khawaja leads Australia's strong response on Day 2

Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as centurion Usman Khawaja leads Australia to a strong response on Day 2

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Usman Khawaja scored a century on Day 2

(Cricket Australia)

Although Australia’s top order misfired on the second day of the Edgbaston Test, their lower order rose to the occasion with Travis Head and Alex Carey scoring fifties. However, Usman Khawaja was the star of the show as he stayed on the crease while scoring a century for the Kangaroos.

Australia started Day 2 of the Ashes 2023 opener on 14/0 with David Warner and Usman Khawaja aiming to guide Australia to a strong position by the end of the day. England bowlers were disciplined in the initial phase as they bowled three maiden overs in a row at the start. The pressure of not being able to steer the scorecard played on Warner as he dragged a ball onto his stumps while playing an attacking shot. Marnus Labuschgane followed him back to the pavilion very soon as he got out without troubling the scorers. Steve Smith was playing comfortably but Ben Stokes got rid of him soon and the Australian scoreboard was reduced to 67/3. 

The lower middle order stepped up after that with Travis Head scoring 50 runs while Alex Carey stayed unbeaten on 52 runs by the end of the day. Cameron Green also contributed 38 runs but Moeen Ali produced a ripper to get rid of him. Usman Khawaja was the star of the show on Day 2 as he played a knock of unbeaten 126 runs registering his 15th Test hundred. The solid knock from the Australian opener helped the visitors post a total of 311/5 and they have to score 82 runs more to equalise the England total.  

Open all