Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as centurion Usman Khawaja leads Australia's strong response on Day 2

Australia started Day 2 of the Ashes 2023 opener on 14/0 with David Warner and Usman Khawaja aiming to guide Australia to a strong position by the end of the day. England bowlers were disciplined in the initial phase as they bowled three maiden overs in a row at the start. The pressure of not being able to steer the scorecard played on Warner as he dragged a ball onto his stumps while playing an attacking shot. Marnus Labuschgane followed him back to the pavilion very soon as he got out without troubling the scorers. Steve Smith was playing comfortably but Ben Stokes got rid of him soon and the Australian scoreboard was reduced to 67/3.