Watch | Bradley Currie leaves Benny Howell astonished with a Superman catch
(Vitality Blast)
The fielding standards have gone up by miles over the years in cricket but it is still an amazing sight when a fielder takes a sensational catch near the boundary line. Bradley Currie pulled off such a brilliant take sending Benny Howell into disbelief in the ongoing T20 Vitality Blast.
Sussex and Hampshire faced each other in the Vitality T20 Blast on Friday and the former won by a margin of six runs. Although Oli Carter and Liam Dawson scored fifties in the game Bradley Currie displayed the most notable performance of the fixture. Not only he scalped three wickets but also took an amazing catch that surprised everyone including the batter himself.
Hampshire were chasing a target of 184 runs to win and Tymal Mills was bowling the penultimate over of the innings. Benny Howell was facing the fourth delivery of the over with the team needing 23 runs from 11 balls. The left-arm seamer bowed him a good length delivery on the leg stump. The batter whacked it toward square leg in response but a miraculous fielding effort was on the cards.
Bradley Currie came running from fine leg and put in a full-length dive to grab the ball. He took a big leap and went for a sensational screamer near the boundary line. Currie’s brilliant fielding effort impressed many and fans compared him to the fictional character Superman from the movies.
BRAD CURRIE HAS JUST TAKEN THE BEST CATCH OF ALL TIME