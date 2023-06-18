Ashes 2023 | Twitter praises Ben Stokes as he sets up Usman Khawaja with Box Cricket fielding
Ben Stokes and Ollie Robinson set up Usman Khawaja with an unorthodox field setup|
(England Cricket)
Usually, when a batter plays a long innings in red-ball cricket, the body language of the fielding team is hampered and they wait for his mistake for a wicket. However, Ben Stokes displayed his sheer determination to get well settled Usman Khawaja out in Ashes with a bizarre field setup.
The first Test of the Ashes 2023 has turned out to be an interesting contest till Day 3 as England had a first-innings lead of seven runs by the end of the first session. Usman Khawaja played a superb knock for Australia scoring 141 runs and was on his way to take the visitors towards a significant lead. However, Ben Stokes played smart with the field setup which led to Khawaja’s dismissal and it played a crucial role in England earning a first-innings lead.
Ollie Robinson was bowling the 113th over of the innings and Khawaja was facing the fourth ball of the over. However, Ben Stokes was playing with the field and he placed six fielders in catching positions inside the 30-yard circle to put pressure on the batter. Watching the field placement, the Australian batter decided to attack the delivery and take advantage of such a bizarre field. Thinking so, Khawaja advanced down the track expecting the baller to pitch slightly back of a length.
However, the bowler came up with an unexpected length and he bowled a pinpoint yorker. The batter tried to squeeze it out but the ball crashed into his off stump ensuring his walk back to the pavilion. The Twitterati praised Stokes for his intelligent move and compared the field placement to box cricket.
Master-stroke
SIX catchers in and the plan works 👏— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 18, 2023
Khawaja gone for 141.
COME ON ENGLAND! 🏴 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/6MLJcQxzCX
Beautiful
June 18, 2023
Awesome
U. Khawaja 141. Bowled O. Robinson, Freaked B. Stokes. pic.twitter.com/NABUB2dCun— James Bird (@hollajamesbird) June 18, 2023
Brilliant
Stokes sets up the field for Khawaja's wicket.#Bazball #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/UFbWbKVdd4— Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) June 18, 2023
Peak pressure
Brilliant captaincy by Ben Stokes. That's the value of building pressure even against someone batting on 141. The field placements got into Usman Khawaja's head.#Ashes— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) June 18, 2023
Beauty
How Ben Stokes set up the field leading to the Khawaja dismissal.— Nirmal Jyothi (@majornirmal) June 18, 2023
The beauty of Test Cricket. #ENGvsAUS #Ashes23 #Khawaja pic.twitter.com/dCYDXLbf9Y
Bazball in full-flow
Let's talk about this field set-up by Ben Stokes for Usman Khawaja's dismissal.— Geo Super (@geosupertv) June 18, 2023
BazBall at its full flow!#TheAshes #ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/CiKLnK4wqa
Masterclass
Ben Stokes captaincy masterclass— STON.POST (@ston1post) June 18, 2023
You beauty mahn
Guy just forced Khawaja to do something different
Whatta captain
Thing of art
Let's talk about this field set-up by Ben Stokes for Usman Khawaja's dismissal.— 𝗔𝘀𝗮𝗱 𝗸𝗵𝗮𝗻 (@asadulamin70) June 18, 2023
BazBall#TheAshes #ENGvsAUS #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/m4lJyoSjbb
Insane
Crazy field placement to get khawaja...insane from stokes...😅😅....#Ashes23 #Theash pic.twitter.com/FYhLi25aHV— SUBHAJIT SARKAR🇮🇳 (@SUBHAJI16794418) June 18, 2023