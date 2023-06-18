Ashes 2023 | Twitter praises Ben Stokes as he sets up Usman Khawaja with Box Cricket fielding

Ollie Robinson was bowling the 113th over of the innings and Khawaja was facing the fourth ball of the over. However, Ben Stokes was playing with the field and he placed six fielders in catching positions inside the 30-yard circle to put pressure on the batter. Watching the field placement, the Australian batter decided to attack the delivery and take advantage of such a bizarre field. Thinking so, Khawaja advanced down the track expecting the baller to pitch slightly back of a length.