Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Australia makes a strong comeback on Day 3
Scott Boland was terrific with his spell of fast bowling|
(Cricket Australia)
It looked to be a brave decision when the English team declared their first innings on 393/8 but Australia found a way to bounce back on Day 3 posting 386 runs on the scoreboard. Further, they reduced the hosts to 28/2 on a rain-affected day as the overcast conditions assisted pacers.
Riding on Usman Khawaja’s century, Australia were looking to get a big lead on the third day of the Birmingham Test as the left-handed batter was looking prolific. Pat Cummins also contributed with a knock of 38 runs and the pair was on their way to take Australia to a big total. However, Ben Stokes was marvelous with his field placements and that was the root cause of Khawaja’s dismissal. England’s gameplan for the tail-enders also worked and Australia were wrapped up on a total of 386 by the end of the first session.
England's openers accumulated 26 runs from seven overs in response before rain interrupted the proceedings. It caused a break in the game and the scenario was soon to change. When the game commenced again, there was a heavy cloud cover in the skies and the overcast conditions were helpful for pacers. Scott Boland and Pat Cummins then showcased an impressive spell of fast bowling reducing the opposition to 28/2. The rain halted the play once again but it was called off for the day after the umpires inspected the pitch.
