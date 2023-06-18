Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Australia makes a strong comeback on Day 3

Riding on Usman Khawaja’s century, Australia were looking to get a big lead on the third day of the Birmingham Test as the left-handed batter was looking prolific. Pat Cummins also contributed with a knock of 38 runs and the pair was on their way to take Australia to a big total. However, Ben Stokes was marvelous with his field placements and that was the root cause of Khawaja’s dismissal. England’s gameplan for the tail-enders also worked and Australia were wrapped up on a total of 386 by the end of the first session.