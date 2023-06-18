More Options

World Cup Qualifiers | Twitter in splits as Chatara turns his back on an easy take with a comical action

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Tendai Chatara dropped an easy catch against Nepal

(ICC)

With the high fielding standards in the word cricket, most of the sitters get caught and only a few are dropped on rare occasions. However, Tendai Chatara produced a rarest of rare moment in the field as he not only dropped an easy take but instead turned in the reverse direction of the ball.

The 2023 World Cup Qualifiers commenced on Sunday and Zimbabwe faced off Nepal in their tournament opener. Craig Ervine and Sean Williams smashed centuries and were appreciated by Zimbabwe fans for leading the team to victory. Although they were star performers in the game, Tendai Chatara came up with a comical action on the field which made the audience laugh. 

Wessly Madhevere was bowling the 33rd over of the innings and Kushal Malla was facing the penultimate delivery of the over, The bowler bowled it full and Malla decided to whack it straight for a six. However, the batter mistimed the stroke and the ball was landing straight into the hands of the long-on. 

Tendai Chatara was fielding at the position and everyone expected him to take the sitter. But, as soon as the ball started coming down, he lost sight of the trajectory with the sun in the backdrop. Thus, he turned his back pulling out an evasive action, and the possibility of an easy dismissal got converted into a funny moment. The Twitterati also noticed the incident and expressed their reaction to the hilarious action from the fielder. 

