Ashes 2023 | Twitter and Edgbaston goes mad after Broad sets up Smith to reinvigorate England

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Stuart Broad dismissed Steve Smith on six runs

(England Cricket)

Players play a pivotal role in producing immortals moments in the game of cricket but audiences make the sport adorable with their immense passion and involvement. The first Test of the Ashes 2023 was evidence of this fact as the crowd went berserk after the dismissal of Steve Smith.

Australia are chasing a target of 281 runs in the second innings with seven wickets in till the last session of Day 4. Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon were the talk of the town during England's innings with their performances but the spectators’ involvement in the game always led to some interesting moments on the field. One such moment to cherish occurred during Steve Smith’s dismissal and that garnered a lot of attention on social media. 

Stuart Broad was bowling the 26th over of the innings and Australia’s ace batter was on strike for the third ball of the over. The pacer pitched the ball full and outside off. Smith tried to cover the line of the ball but it straightened after pitching. The ball took the outside edge of the willow as a result and it was an easy take for the wicketkeeper. The crowd also had a happy moment as Broad took the prized scalp and the audience danced while celebrating the wicket. The Twitterati noticed the incident and expressed themselves on the internet. 

