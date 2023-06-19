Ashes 2023 | Twitter and Edgbaston goes mad after Broad sets up Smith to reinvigorate England
Stuart Broad dismissed Steve Smith on six runs|
(England Cricket)
Players play a pivotal role in producing immortals moments in the game of cricket but audiences make the sport adorable with their immense passion and involvement. The first Test of the Ashes 2023 was evidence of this fact as the crowd went berserk after the dismissal of Steve Smith.
Australia are chasing a target of 281 runs in the second innings with seven wickets in till the last session of Day 4. Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon were the talk of the town during England's innings with their performances but the spectators’ involvement in the game always led to some interesting moments on the field. One such moment to cherish occurred during Steve Smith’s dismissal and that garnered a lot of attention on social media.
Stuart Broad was bowling the 26th over of the innings and Australia’s ace batter was on strike for the third ball of the over. The pacer pitched the ball full and outside off. Smith tried to cover the line of the ball but it straightened after pitching. The ball took the outside edge of the willow as a result and it was an easy take for the wicketkeeper. The crowd also had a happy moment as Broad took the prized scalp and the audience danced while celebrating the wicket. The Twitterati noticed the incident and expressed themselves on the internet.
Beauty
Broady is on one here... 🤩— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 19, 2023
He entices Steve Smith into the drive and he's nicked it!
Australia 3 down 👀 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/QFTdSrkzN0
Chaos
SMITH HAS GONE. CHAOS IN THE HOLLIES 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/cUGrEDUN4M— England's Barmy Army 🏴🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) June 19, 2023
LOL
"you'll never get Marnus or Smith to fish outside off stump"— Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) June 19, 2023
Stuart Broad: pic.twitter.com/RDwqyml4LU #Ashes
Wonderful
Stuart Broad #Ashes pic.twitter.com/ucdBXOxHT8— Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) June 19, 2023
Thing of art
Stuart Broad you beautiful bastard! ❤️— M (@anngrypakiistan) June 19, 2023
pic.twitter.com/Hp9q5Mzcut
That's it
Stuart Broad.— James (@Surreycricfan) June 19, 2023
And that’s the tweet 🏏 pic.twitter.com/dLaZp2s99I
Let him cook
Stuart Broad pic.twitter.com/v7abo9BhWD— TheCricketMen (@thecricketmen) June 19, 2023
Love it
Got to love Ashes cricket. Incredible scenes at Edgbaston. Stuart Broad is on🔥 #Ashes2023 #skysportscricket pic.twitter.com/6YU5YELGhP— Jason Hurley (@Jasonhurley02) June 19, 2023
Superb
This Stuart Broad spell 🙌 pic.twitter.com/K7KmBa0189— Nikhil (@LfcNik) June 19, 2023
Correct
Stuart Broad has just got Steve Smith out, stop tweeting about the North Macedonia game and watch some proper sport— Ollie (@TalkCPFC) June 19, 2023