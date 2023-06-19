Ashes 2023 | Twitter appreciates Cummins as his excellent delivery into blockhole stuns Pope
Pat Cummins bowled an unplayable yorker to Ollie Pope|
(Cricket Australia)
Pat Cummins is one of the great Test bowlers of the current era, and he proves it every now and then by bowling some brilliant spells. However, the Australian pacer elevated his quality in the Ashes 2023 by stunning Ollie Pope with an unplayable yorker that swung sharply into the batter.
The first game of the Ashes 2023 has become an interesting contest with England leading by 101 runs on Day 4. The Australian pacers showcased an impressive spell on the previous day and Pat Cummins continued the momentum in the first session on Monday as well producing one of the most remarkable deliveries in the fixture and it earned him a lot of praise.
Pat Cummins was bowling the 17th over of the innings and Ollie Pope was facing the last ball. Cummins then pulled off a sharp inswinging yorker aiming it into the blockhole. The ball swung back sharply into the batter and Pope failed to take his bat down in the required time as a result. The ball then snicked through his defense and crashed into the off stump.
After getting out on such an excellent ball, Pope praised Cummins with an expression of appreciation for the bowler before walking back to the pavilion. The Twitterati also noticed the incident and lauded Cummins for his brilliance.
Absolute beauty from Cummins
Hell
One hell of a yorker from Captain Cummins! #Ashes #ENGvAUS— Kevin Yam 任建峰 (@kevinkfyam) June 19, 2023
Superb
YEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH— Protea Man (@Red_devil_Shrek) June 19, 2023
PAT CUMMINS
WHAT A YORKER
POPE DISMISSED pic.twitter.com/Nilun0jfuJ
Brilliant
What a corker from Cummins... #ashes— Menners 🎙 (@amenners) June 19, 2023
It meant a lot
Pat Cummins' celebration shows how much this means to him. He's not one for an over-the-top celebration but this was a gem. #Ashes— Aakash Sivasubramaniam (@aakashs26) June 19, 2023
Correct
Brute! #Cummins #Ashes2023— Dilip (@DillysTweets) June 19, 2023
True
Well that was a nut and a half from Cummins#Ashes2023— Tom Ditchy ⛳️🇦🇺 (@Tditchburngolfs) June 19, 2023
Mind blowing
That ball from Cummins 🤯🤯🤯#Ashes 🏏— Becks (@RebeccaGarrard_) June 19, 2023
Work of art
My gawd Pat Cummins that was beautiful. Can a yorker be sexy? 😍 #TheAshes— Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) June 19, 2023
Peach
Christ, what an absolute peach from Pat Cummins #Ashes— Gaurav Chaddah (@gauravchaddah) June 19, 2023