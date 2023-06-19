Ashes 2023 | Twitter laughs as England crowd reminds Steve Smith of sandpaper controversy

Steve Smith was part of one such incident when spectators decided to sledge him while he was fielding on the boundary line. They started chanting ‘we saw you crying on the telly’ reminding him of his press conference after the sandpaper controversy. Australia’s ace batter was involved in an incident of ball tampering and he broke down while speaking in the press conference after the controversy. The Twitterati also noticed the chants from the crowd and they expressed their sentiments on social media.