Ashes 2023 | Twitter laughs as England crowd reminds Steve Smith of sandpaper controversy

Players are often seen sledging each other on the field to disturb the focus of the competitor but in the Ashes, the crowd does not like staying too far from the action. Steve Smith experienced the same as the spectators in Edgbaston reminded him of the sandpaper controversy with a new chant.

The first Test of the Ashes 2023 is living up to its hype as England are leading by 261 runs in the second innings with two wickets in hand. The match included some impressive shots from batters as well as some superb deliveries from bowlers. However, the crowd in England has been as active as the players and produced some exciting moments of the match. 

Steve Smith was part of one such incident when spectators decided to sledge him while he was fielding on the boundary line. They started chanting ‘we saw you crying on the telly’ reminding him of his press conference after the sandpaper controversy. Australia’s ace batter was involved in an incident of ball tampering and he broke down while speaking in the press conference after the controversy. The Twitterati also noticed the chants from the crowd and they expressed their sentiments on social media. 

