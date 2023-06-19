Ashes 2023 | Twitter laughs as England crowd reminds Steve Smith of sandpaper controversy
Steve Smith was trolled by the England crowd|
(Cricket Australia)
Players are often seen sledging each other on the field to disturb the focus of the competitor but in the Ashes, the crowd does not like staying too far from the action. Steve Smith experienced the same as the spectators in Edgbaston reminded him of the sandpaper controversy with a new chant.
The first Test of the Ashes 2023 is living up to its hype as England are leading by 261 runs in the second innings with two wickets in hand. The match included some impressive shots from batters as well as some superb deliveries from bowlers. However, the crowd in England has been as active as the players and produced some exciting moments of the match.
Steve Smith was part of one such incident when spectators decided to sledge him while he was fielding on the boundary line. They started chanting ‘we saw you crying on the telly’ reminding him of his press conference after the sandpaper controversy. Australia’s ace batter was involved in an incident of ball tampering and he broke down while speaking in the press conference after the controversy. The Twitterati also noticed the chants from the crowd and they expressed their sentiments on social media.
Steve Smith heads over to the Hollies for the first time this series….#Ashes pic.twitter.com/Hs1cRB56Lb— England's Barmy Army 🏴🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) June 19, 2023
Heartbreaking. Steve Smith has broken down delivering a message to young Aussie cricket fans. pic.twitter.com/l14AsvAhXz— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 29, 2018
The former captain of Australia's cricket team, Steve Smith, has broken down in tears at a press conference, after admitting his role in a ball-tampering scandal https://t.co/vgRADLYtu6 pic.twitter.com/xTncpByfsZ— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 29, 2018
The Poms still singing “we saw you cry on the Tele” at Smith like he didn’t score 774 runs and retain the ashes for us last time in his return to test cricket. Bunch of clueless wankers in those stands #Ashes2023— Professor Hoo Jeen Ix (@hoojeenix) June 19, 2023
#ENGvAUS we saw you cry on the tele cry on the teleeeeee 🎶🎶— JDTV (@JD_TV_) June 19, 2023
“We saw you cry on the tele” I love cricket fans 😂 #TheAshes— Thomas Stirk (@TomStirk1992) June 19, 2023
Crowd Singing "We saw you cry on the tele" to Steve Smith 🤣 #Ashes2023 #Edgbaston— Si Garnett (@supersi666) June 19, 2023
Was Steve Smith dancing to the 'We saw you cry on the tele' chant before? 😂#Ashes— Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) June 19, 2023
We saw you cry on the tele 😂😂😂 fuckin love England fans me #Ashes2023— Seamus McAfee ⚽️🏴🇬🇧 (@SeamusMcafee) June 19, 2023
Hollies stand to Steve Smith 🎵WE SAW YOU CRY ON THE TELE🎵 Brilliant🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Ashes #Ashes2023 #ENGvAUS— .... (@YouBearsssssss) June 19, 2023