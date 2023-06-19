Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Broad’s impressive spell on Day 4 puts contest in the balance
Stuart Broad dismissed both Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in second innings|
After Australia got to a strong start while chasing 281 runs, Stuart Broad scripted the comeback of the English team dismissing Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne in a single spell. Earlier in the day Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins were the star performers taking four wickets each.
England started the fourth day of the Ashes 2023 opener on 28/2 and they were looking to set a decent target for the opposition to chase in the fourth innings. Joe Root adopted an attacking intent from the start and smashed 46 runs from 55 balls while Harry Brook also made a contribution of 46 runs with the willow. The duo stitched a 52-run partnership for the fourth wicket along with being the highest scorers in the innings. However, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon were impressive for Australia taking four wickets each. The bowling performance of the pair restricted England to 273 resulting in the target of 281 runs for the visitors.
Australia got to a solid start with David Warner and Usman Khawaja looking solid at the crease from the start. They formed a partnership of 61 runs for the opening wicket before Warner departed back to the pavilion after scoring 36 runs as Ollie Robinson sent him packing. Stuart Broad then bowled a fine spell of pace bowling getting rid of both the dangerous batters Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith on 13 and six respectively. Scott Boland walked in as the night watchman later and made sure that no wicket will fell further scoring unbeaten 13 runs while Khawaja stayed at the other end amassing 34 runs.
Stuart Broad with Ninja Headband wouldn't have concided six 6s.#Ashes2023— Saragam (@localhost1dot0) June 19, 2023
Dunno why this is so amusing to me🤣. But Stuart Broad looks massive here! (he's 6ft 6 apparently) pic.twitter.com/QoC6IrFGbW— Alex Bazlinton (@abazlinton) June 19, 2023
Stuart broad, the main man taking 2 wickets and silencing the Australian fans#Ashes2023 #TheAshes pic.twitter.com/Cv7kH3vWtk— manlikehomabdh (@manlikehomer) June 19, 2023
Crowd on their feet getting onto Aussies' nerves, Stuart Broad on a song, England's sniffing victory, need 7 wickets & Australia need 174.— Gautham (@_Gautham13) June 19, 2023
Going into day 5, this match is nicely set up. Peak Ashes, can't get any better! #ENGvAUS #Ashes2023
Game set Beautifully..Love the give it all attitude of Stuart Broad 🔥🔥🔥🔥#Ashes2023 #Ashes23 #ENGvsAUS #Edgbaston #Broad— Manish Nadar (@ManishNadar10) June 19, 2023
after all these years of pushing the stuart broad batter agenda— blackcaps victim (@cricketpun_duh) June 19, 2023
Bazz says to us better get out at long on than defending - Stuart Broad talking to Sky Sports at Stumps pic.twitter.com/9GYfeBwCCX— Shafqat Shabbir (@Chefkat23) June 19, 2023
I love hearing Stuart Broad talk cricket almost as much as I love watching Stuart Broad play cricket.— Daniel Harris (@DanielHarris) June 19, 2023
The 3 that got out now didn’t score much in the first innings either, we need to break their middle order. Meanwhile I need to sign an apology form to Stuart Broad 🫡— sophie (@sophiesalterego) June 19, 2023