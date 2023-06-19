More Options

Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as England crowd mocks Team Australia for their protest over DRS decision

Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as England crowd mocks Australian team for their protest over DRS decision

270

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Australia were booed by the crowd for burning a DRS

|

(Cricket Australia)

The active participation of the spectators is an important feature of England cricket, and they always create some memorable moments in the game. The Birmingham crowd displayed their passion for the game in the first match of the Ashes 2023 as they mocked the Australian team in the opening match.

England have put themselves in a commanding position on Day 4 as the hosts lead the contest by 155 runs. Joe Root played a knock of 46 runs while Harry Brook was heading to his half-century in the fixture. With a lot at stake in the series, the England crowd were also passionate during the match and that was highlighted when the Australian crowd was mocked by the spectators. 

Nathan Lyon was bowling the 30th over of the innings and Ben Stokes was facing the third delivery of the over. The bowled pitched it full and on off spinning it away from the left-hander. It skidded on and snuck under the bottom of the bat hitting Stokes’ pads. The fielding team appealed for the dismissal and the umpire called it to be a not-out. 

However, Lyon and Alex Carey were confident that the batter was dismissed and the umpiring decision was challenged. The replays revealed that the snicko had taken UltraEdge and the DRS was burned as a result. The replay also indicated even if the ball did not hit the bat, the impact was outside the line, and the ball would miss the stumps.

The England crowd got riled up after the incident and they mocked the Australian team for their inaccuracy in judgment. 

Game of margins!

 

WOW!

It happens

Highlight of the day

Can't change

LOL

Misery

What was it?

Fired up

They do

Nothing new

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all