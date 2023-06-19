Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as England crowd mocks Team Australia for their protest over DRS decision

Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as England crowd mocks Australian team for their protest over DRS decision
Australia were booed by the crowd for burning a DRS|
(Cricket Australia)
The active participation of the spectators is an important feature of England cricket, and they always create some memorable moments in the game. The Birmingham crowd displayed their passion for the game in the first match of the Ashes 2023 as they mocked the Australian team in the opening match.
England have put themselves in a commanding position on Day 4 as the hosts lead the contest by 155 runs. Joe Root played a knock of 46 runs while Harry Brook was heading to his half-century in the fixture. With a lot at stake in the series, the England crowd were also passionate during the match and that was highlighted when the Australian crowd was mocked by the spectators.
Nathan Lyon was bowling the 30th over of the innings and Ben Stokes was facing the third delivery of the over. The bowled pitched it full and on off spinning it away from the left-hander. It skidded on and snuck under the bottom of the bat hitting Stokes’ pads. The fielding team appealed for the dismissal and the umpire called it to be a not-out.
However, Lyon and Alex Carey were confident that the batter was dismissed and the umpiring decision was challenged. The replays revealed that the snicko had taken UltraEdge and the DRS was burned as a result. The replay also indicated even if the ball did not hit the bat, the impact was outside the line, and the ball would miss the stumps.
The England crowd got riled up after the incident and they mocked the Australian team for their inaccuracy in judgment.
Game of margins!
June 19, 2023
WOW!
June 19, 2023
It happens
How did DRS have this hitting outside & missing?— Chris Bradbury (@ChrisBradbury29) June 19, 2023
Stokes' back pad isnt even outside the line of off-stump & the ball didnt turn #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/NZVbF5O8fj
Highlight of the day
Steve Smith's constant look of disbelief and disgust at DRS decisions is the highlight of the #Ashes summer for me so far.— Steve Nash (@SteveNashLA) June 19, 2023
Can't change
#ENGvAUS can we change DRS? Rather then wait 90 seconds for ultra edge, could we just see if the ball would hit the stumps. It didn't in that case, so who cares if it hit the bat or not. #Ashes23 #Ashes #Ashes2023— Phil (@philjr78) June 19, 2023
LOL
Steve Smith, a man convicted of cheating, looking at DRS showing a ball that Stokes hit, hit outside the line, was missing stumps, like it was the gravest injustice he’s ever seen 😂😂 #Ashes23— Iain Gavin (@IainGavin3) June 19, 2023
Misery
Haha Mark Taylor banging on about that DRS for five minutes only for it to be missing the stumps anyway 😂 #Ashes— Nick Moreland (@nmoreland2) June 19, 2023
What was it?
Regarding the Ben Stokes DRS, during the Live telecast, it looked as though it was a straighter one from Lyon.— Vijay A (@VAAChandran) June 19, 2023
On DRS, the ball turned a bit.
Is it just me and my poor eyesight?#Ashes23
Fired up
Crowd absolutely fired up after the stokes drs #ENGvAUS— Samarth Oza (@SamarthOza711) June 19, 2023
They do
I see the Aussies have a problem with DRS now.— 𝑆𝑝𝑜𝑖𝑙𝑡𝑉𝑖𝑐𝑡𝑜𝑟𝑖𝑎𝑛𝐶ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑑 (@svchild) June 19, 2023
Nothing new
Ahh here we go, Australia getting fucked over by DRS in England again. Whats new…. #Ashes— Dane (@danejcarter) June 19, 2023