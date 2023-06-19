WATCH | ‘Flying’ Murugan Ashwin pulls off outrageous backward running catch in TNPL 2023 with audacious dive

It was the fourth ball of the fourth over, bowled by left-arm quick Gurjapneet Singh, which was a length delivery outside the off stump. Batting on 3 off 4 balls, S Arun tried to slash it over mid-off, but could not get the elevation right. The ball was going over the point region, where Murugan Ashwin was fielding. Despite the ball was well beyond his reach, the 32-year-old did not give up. He ran backward with full pace and outstretched his both hands when the ball was about to land and put a dive to complete an absolute beauty of a catch.