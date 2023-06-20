Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Robinson-Khwaja rivalry turns into verbal banter
Cricketers play with an intense passion on the field and that can lead to some heated arguments on the field. Ollie Robinson was part of such an incident in the Birmingham Test as he was seen engaged with Khawaja in a verbal spat after dismissing him in the first innings.
The final day of the Ashes 2023 opener is hanging in balance as Australia require 117 runs with five wickets in hand. Usman Khawaja scored a half-century continuing his form from the first innings while Cameron Green was supporting him from the other end. Ollie Robinson has been very enthusiastic throughout the match and he showcased it in the first innings after taking Usman Khawaja’s wicket with an aggressive celebration. However, the bowler took the rivalry one step further and was seen involved in a bitter moment on the field which got the attention of the fans.
As the pair of Khawaja and Green were having some discussion during the drinks break, Robinson walked towards the left-handed batter. He was then seen exchanging some words with the former and got a stern reply. The verbal spat was on the verge of being converted to an ugly fight but James Anderson played the peacemaker taking his teammate away.
The Twitterati accused Robinson to be racist as he was banned for eight matches two years ago for uploading some offensive comments. The fans reminded him of the ban imposed by England Cricket referring to the specific incident.
"That's why you're not a batsman" could be heard on the stump mic by Khawaja in that exchange with Ollie Robinson.— Justin Edwards (@JEdwardsFOX) June 20, 2023
Even after sending him off on 141, Robinson seems to have yet more batting advice for Khawaja. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/HnoL3piRhC
Bit more (probably one-sided) chat between Ollie Robinson and Usman Khawaja before drinks. Jimmy Anderson an unlikely peacemaker, then Marais Erasmus had a word with Robinson during the break— Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) June 20, 2023
Interesting interaction between Usman Khawaja and Ollie Robinson at drinks. Needed Jimmy Anderson to take him away. What could that be about? 👀 #Ashes— Andrew Wu (@wutube) June 20, 2023
With Ollie Robinson tweet history, wonder why he is only targeting Khawaja? #ashes— Gully Cricket (@One_tup) June 20, 2023
Ollie Robinson is a massive cunt. We all know what his problem with Khawaja is…#Ashes2023 #Ashes— stevie wonder (@steview999) June 20, 2023
Jimmy Anderson the piece maker .....that really made me chuckle....— Don Topley (Toppers) (@ToppersSnr) June 20, 2023
Khawaja & Robinson 'chat' at drinks - not sure who started that one?
Ollie Robinson has beef with Khawaja. So bowl the fella!!— Karim (@Kgov81) June 20, 2023
I’m desperate for Robinson to get Khawaja again here 😂— Tom Crossland (@TCrossland55) June 20, 2023
The irony of Anderson playing peacekeeper between Robinson and Khawaja 😂— A (@Justtympas) June 20, 2023