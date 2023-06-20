More Options

Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Robinson-Khwaja rivalry turns into verbal banter

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Ollie Robinson was seen involved in a heated exchange with Usman Khawaja

Cricketers play with an intense passion on the field and that can lead to some heated arguments on the field. Ollie Robinson was part of such an incident in the Birmingham Test as he was seen engaged with Khawaja in a verbal spat after dismissing him in the first innings.

The final day of the Ashes 2023 opener is hanging in balance as Australia require 117 runs with five wickets in hand. Usman Khawaja scored a half-century continuing his form from the first innings while Cameron Green was supporting him from the other end. Ollie Robinson has been very enthusiastic throughout the match and he showcased it in the first innings after taking Usman Khawaja’s wicket with an aggressive celebration. However, the bowler took the rivalry one step further and was seen involved in a bitter moment on the field which got the attention of the fans. 

As the pair of Khawaja and Green were having some discussion during the drinks break, Robinson walked towards the left-handed batter. He was then seen exchanging some words with the former and got a stern reply. The verbal spat was on the verge of being converted to an ugly fight but James Anderson played the peacemaker taking his teammate away. 

The Twitterati accused Robinson to be racist as he was banned for eight matches two years ago for uploading some offensive comments. The fans reminded him of the ban imposed by England Cricket referring to the specific incident. 

