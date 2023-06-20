Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Robinson-Khwaja rivalry turns into verbal banter

The final day of the Ashes 2023 opener is hanging in balance as Australia require 117 runs with five wickets in hand. Usman Khawaja scored a half-century continuing his form from the first innings while Cameron Green was supporting him from the other end. Ollie Robinson has been very enthusiastic throughout the match and he showcased it in the first innings after taking Usman Khawaja’s wicket with an aggressive celebration. However, the bowler took the rivalry one step further and was seen involved in a bitter moment on the field which got the attention of the fans.