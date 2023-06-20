WATCH | Tom Banton challenges Joe Root with mind-boggling reverse-swat six in T20 Blast

Somerset registered their eighth victory of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Kent in Chelmsford on Monday. They completed a 187-run chase in just 16.3 overs, and their top five – Tom Banton (42), Will Smeed (36), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (28), Tom Abell (40*), and Sean Dickson (30*) – all chipped in with handy contributions to get the job done. However, a shot that Banton, the top-scorer, hit stood out above everything, and no wonder, there was an epic comparison that began to emerge between him and his countrymate Joe Root.