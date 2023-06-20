WATCH | ‘Utterly lazy’ Karthik Meiyappan finds dumbest way to run out in World Cup Qualifiers

Chasing a mammoth 356, the UAE had little realistic chance left in the game having slipped to 170/7 in 34.3 overs. Still, considering the game was not over yet, players had to play seriously, especially because two places in the upcoming 50-over World Cup were at stake. However, Meiyappan seemed careless when he pushed Wanindu Hasaranga between the cover and the point region and decided to take a single after Kasun Rajitha’s misfield. The UAE spinner had no game awareness at that moment, and Maheesh Theekshana made full use of it.