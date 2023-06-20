WATCH | ‘Utterly lazy’ Karthik Meiyappan finds dumbest way to run out in World Cup Qualifiers
Karthik Meiyappan took a hat-trick against Sri Lanka in World Cup T20 2022.|
(UAE Twitter)
When cricketers play on the international stage, fans expect 100% commitment from them in order to help their teams. However, Karthik Meiyappan showed exactly the opposite attitude in the World Cup Qualifiers, as his lack of enthusiasm while running between the wickets led him to lose his wicket.
Karthik Meiyappan made headlines in the last T20 World Cup in Australia when he took a hat-trick against Sri Lanka in the first round of the competition. The 22-year-old came to face the same opposition on Monday the UAE took the field in Harare for the ICC World Cup Qualifiers. Meiyappan took the limelight this time as well, albeit this time criticisms came around him rather than praises.
Chasing a mammoth 356, the UAE had little realistic chance left in the game having slipped to 170/7 in 34.3 overs. Still, considering the game was not over yet, players had to play seriously, especially because two places in the upcoming 50-over World Cup were at stake. However, Meiyappan seemed careless when he pushed Wanindu Hasaranga between the cover and the point region and decided to take a single after Kasun Rajitha’s misfield. The UAE spinner had no game awareness at that moment, and Maheesh Theekshana made full use of it.
After watching Meiyappan moving slowly, Theekshana attempted to direct hit at the non-strikers’ end, and succeeded, Meiyappan did not even plant his bat to complete the run by the time the wickets were broken. He did not even try to cross the line either, which resulted in him suffering a hilarious run-out.
