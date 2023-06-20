Twitter reacts as Ashes 2023 opener lives up to its hype with a two-wicket win for Australia

The first game of the Ashes 2023 tuned out to be a thrilling encounter in red-ball cricket as it boiled down to the last session of the day with both teams having a shot at victory. England had earned a first innings lead of seven runs and then posted a target of 281 runs for the Australian side. Usman Khawaja continued his form in the second innings as well and guided Australia to a comfortable position on the penultimate day with visitors requiring 174 runs with seven wickets in hand.