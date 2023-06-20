Twitter reacts as Ashes 2023 opener lives up to its hype with a two-wicket win for Australia
Pat Cummins led England to a win by two wickets in Edgbaston|
(ICC)
In a topsy-turvy battle at Edgbaston between England and Australia in the first Test of the Ashes, visitors won a close encounter by two wickets. Pat Cummins was the protagonist in the win with a match-winning knock of 44 runs while Nathan Lyon supported him in the winning act scoring 16 runs.
The first game of the Ashes 2023 tuned out to be a thrilling encounter in red-ball cricket as it boiled down to the last session of the day with both teams having a shot at victory. England had earned a first innings lead of seven runs and then posted a target of 281 runs for the Australian side. Usman Khawaja continued his form in the second innings as well and guided Australia to a comfortable position on the penultimate day with visitors requiring 174 runs with seven wickets in hand.
The play was reduced to 67 overs as rain washed out the first session of Day 5. The Aussie opener held one end while the wickets kept falling at regular intervals from the other end. Khawaja went on to play a knock of 65 runs but Ben Stokes’ change in variation dismissed him with Australia reeling at 209/7.
Alex Carey followed his teammate back to the pavilion 18 runs later and that worsened the situation for Australia as they required 54 runs with only two wickets in hand. However, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon displayed sheer determination staying at the crease unscathed. Pat Cummins played a match-winning knock of unbeaten 44 runs while Lyon contributed 16 runs involving two boundaries.
The Twitterati expressed their joy and enthusiasm after the first Test of the Ashes 2023 lived up to its buzz by turning out into a close encounter.
