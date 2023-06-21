WATCH, T20 Blast | Mullaney's hilarious juggling catch after non-striker’s assist leaves Ackermann with wry smile
Steven Mullaney captains Nottinghamshire in English domestic cricket.|
(Twitter/ECB)
Players help their teammates, but when they do something terrible to send their partners into danger, situations turn out badly. Steven Mullaney enjoyed a juggling catch to send Ackermann packing, although it wouldn’t have been possible had Wiaan Mulder not assisted him from the non-striker’s end.
Nottinghamshire skipper Steven Mullaney led by example on Tuesday against Leicestershire, claiming 3/18 to help his side secure a 22-run victory at Grace Road. Riding on his impressive bowling efforts, Nottinghamshire restricted Leicestershire to 143/8 after setting them a 166-run target. Leicstershire’s Nos. 2, 3, and 4 Peter Handscomb, Rishi Patel, and captain Colin Ackermann were Mullaney’s victims, and among them, the one wicket which came in a ridiculous manner was his counterpart’s.
It was the first ball of the 13th over by Mullaney which was a slowish delivery outside the off stump that pitched at a good length. Ackermann tried to hit the ball straight while keeping it in the air, but Mullaney failed to grab the ball on his first attempt. Moments after the ball hit his fingers, it went to hit Wiaan Mulder’s body, who tried to get out of the way but failed as Mullaney completed the catch thanks to his unknowing assistance.
Ackermann was left stranded for a while at the crease with a wry smile on his face. Mulder too did not know what to say to his skipper before the latter began to walk slowly toward the pavilion.
Have you ever seen anything like that?!— Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 20, 2023
Steven Mullaney uses the non-striker to help take his catch 🤯#Blast23 pic.twitter.com/5YVFs9n41u