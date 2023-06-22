Ashes 2023 | Ben Stokes’ funky field placements won’t make him genius, opines Tim Paine

Ahead of the first of the five-match Ashes series, fans were eagerly anticipating how the revamped English side, under the leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, would perform against the mighty Australians, who recently won the ICC World Test Championship title. Since the duo took charge, England had won 11 of 13 Tests before the fixture, and they almost made 12 out of 14 but failed to achieve the feat courtesy of Pat Cummins’ stupendous batting display at the Edgbaston. Thanks to Cummins’ brilliance, ably supported by Nathan Lyon, Australia registered an enthralling two-wicket victory which will remain one of the greatest Test matches of all time.