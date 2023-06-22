Ashes 2023 | I don’t believe that England are not a result oriented Test team, claims Ricky Ponting

Cricket fans around the world saw a thrilling encounter in Test cricket on Tuesday as Australia beat England by two wickets in the first game of the Ashes 2023. England stuck to their Bazball approach while batting and it fastened the pace of the game as they declared their first innings on 393/8. The contest boiled down to the last game and Pat Cummins’ resilient knock helped the visitors cross the finishing line in the end. After the game, Ben Stokes stated that they were disappointed but were proud of making Australia fight hard for victory. He also mentioned that England are not the result driven and they felt good about entertaining the crowd.