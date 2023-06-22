Ashes 2023 | I don’t believe that England are not a result oriented Test team, claims Ricky Ponting
Ricky Ponting has slammed Ben Stokes for his comments in the post-match press conference|
(ICC)
Ricky Ponting has questioned Ben Stokes’ comments after the conclusion of the Ashes opener in Birmingham saying that he doesn’t buy England’s comments that they are not a result oriented team. Ponting further added that the series will be the biggest challenge as captain for Stokes.
Cricket fans around the world saw a thrilling encounter in Test cricket on Tuesday as Australia beat England by two wickets in the first game of the Ashes 2023. England stuck to their Bazball approach while batting and it fastened the pace of the game as they declared their first innings on 393/8. The contest boiled down to the last game and Pat Cummins’ resilient knock helped the visitors cross the finishing line in the end. After the game, Ben Stokes stated that they were disappointed but were proud of making Australia fight hard for victory. He also mentioned that England are not the result driven and they felt good about entertaining the crowd.
However, Ricky Ponting has taken a dig at Stokes’ comments saying that he doesn’t believe the words of the England captain.
"I've heard them say that before, that they're not 'results driven', but I don't believe that for a second. This is an Ashes series, this is the biggest challenge that Ben Stokes has had in his career as a captain," Ponting told the ICC.
"I'm not copping that. I mean, if they're not results driven, they wouldn't be disappointed at all about losing. And it seemed to me last night, and he said it, that all his players were in pieces at the end of that game. So that means to me that they do care about losing, and you should.”
The second Test of the series will commence from June 28 and the hosts will aim to bounce back with a win in the series.