Ashes 2023 | Was asked for coaching job before Brendon McCullum, claims Ricky Ponting

England went through an overhaul after their loss in the Ashes 2023 and their new approach to playing Test cricket has reaped rewards for the team. Ben Stokes was appointed the captain after the series while Brendon McCullum took the responsibility of the head coach. With the leadership duo of Stokes-McCullum in place, England had lost only two Tests out of 13 before losing the historic Edgbaston Test recently. Following that, Ricky Ponting has come out with a revelation that he was asked by the England Cricket Board’s (ECB) director of men’s cricket, Rob Key to step in the role of McCullum's.