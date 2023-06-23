Ashes 2023 | Was asked for coaching job before Brendon McCullum, claims Ricky Ponting
Ricky Ponting has revaled that he was asked for the head coach role for England Test team|
(ICC)
Ricky Ponting has made the shocking revelation that he was contacted by England before Brendon McCullum for the position of England's men’s Test team head coach. Ponting further explained that he was not able to travel because it would have restricted him from spending time with his family.
England went through an overhaul after their loss in the Ashes 2023 and their new approach to playing Test cricket has reaped rewards for the team. Ben Stokes was appointed the captain after the series while Brendon McCullum took the responsibility of the head coach. With the leadership duo of Stokes-McCullum in place, England had lost only two Tests out of 13 before losing the historic Edgbaston Test recently. Following that, Ricky Ponting has come out with a revelation that he was asked by the England Cricket Board’s (ECB) director of men’s cricket, Rob Key to step in the role of McCullum's.
"I actually got asked before Brendon took the job," Ponting told Guerilla Cricket.
"I did take some calls from Robert Key as soon as he took over that job. But I'm just not ready for a full-time international coaching job, where I'm at in my life. Having traveled as much as I have, with young kids now I just don't want to be away as much as I was.”
"And even talking to Brendon, his family is only just arriving today. When you've got kids that are in school, moving them around, that's not what I want to do."
The second Test of the five-match Ashes series will start on June 28 and England would look to bounce back in the series with a win.