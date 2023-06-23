WI vs IND | Cheteshwar Pujara dropped from Test squad, Mukesh Kumar gets maiden call-up
Cheteshwar Pujara is dropped from squad for the West Indies series|
(BCCI)
India have announced the Test squad for the series against West Indies with the exclusion of Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammed Shami. Also, Mukesh Kumar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ruturaj Gaikwad are included in India’s Test squad for the first time and might get a chance to debut against West Indies.
India are set to tour West Indies for a multi-format series from July 12 which will comprise two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is in the tour. Ahead of the series, BCCI have announced the squads for Tests and ODIs which include some significant changes. Cheteshwar Puajra and Mohammed Shami have been omitted from the team while Mukesh Kumar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ruturaj Gaikwad are selected for the first time in India’s Test team. Besides, Navdeep Saini have made his way back into the team while Umesh Yadav has been dropped from the mix.
With Pujara’s absence, it would be interesting to see who replaces him at the No, 3 position. Ajinkya Rahane who was the highest scorer for India in the WTC final has retained his position and is appointed as vice-captain of the squad. Notably, Navdeep Saini has not played a Test since the famous victory at the Gabba in 2021. Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer are still recovering from various injuries.
India will play their first Test on July 12 in Dominica while the ODIs will commence from July 27.
NEWS - India’s squads for West Indies Tests and ODI series announced.— BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2023
TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd.… pic.twitter.com/w6IzLEhy63
India’s ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh… pic.twitter.com/PGRexBAGFZ— BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2023