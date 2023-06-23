WI vs IND | Cheteshwar Pujara dropped from Test squad, Mukesh Kumar gets maiden call-up

India are set to tour West Indies for a multi-format series from July 12 which will comprise two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is in the tour. Ahead of the series, BCCI have announced the squads for Tests and ODIs which include some significant changes. Cheteshwar Puajra and Mohammed Shami have been omitted from the team while Mukesh Kumar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ruturaj Gaikwad are selected for the first time in India’s Test team. Besides, Navdeep Saini have made his way back into the team while Umesh Yadav has been dropped from the mix.