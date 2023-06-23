World Cup Qualifier | USA pace Kyle Philip suspended due to illegal bowling action
Kyle Phillips has been suspected because of his illegal bowling action|
(ICC)
In a recent development, USA bowler Kyle Phillip has been suspended from bowling with immediate effect as the ICC panel found his action to be illegal. The match officials reported him when they suspected his bowling action in the World Cup Qualifier against the West Indies to be doubtful.
The United States of America are yet to register their first win in the ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifier losing three out of three so far. They are struggling with their form and the recent development might make matters worse for the side. Pacer Kyle Phillips has been suspended due to illegal bowling action as the match officials reported him after the fixture against West Indies where he picked three scalps.
“In accordance with Article 6.7 of the regulations, Phillip is immediately suspended from bowling in international cricket and the suspension will remain in place until he submits to a reassessment of his bowling action which concludes his bowling action is legal,” the official statement read.
Phillip has played five ODIs taking six wickets with an average of 40.83 and an economy rate of 6.04. The USA will play their last group game against Zimbabwe on Monday.
The USA's fast bowler has been suspended from bowling in international cricket.— ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2023
