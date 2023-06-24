More Options

T20 Blast 2023 | Twitter reacts as Ben Green's impeccable game reading sends Payne back to pavilion

T20 Blast 2023 | Twitter reacts as Ben Green's impeccable game reading sends Payne back to pavilion

48

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Ben Green dismissed David Payne with a brilliant run out

|

(England Cricket)

The ongoing season of Vitality Blast has already witnessed some great catches in the tournament but the sight becomes more cherishable when a player brings in his game awareness. Ben Green pulled off such an act as he ran out David Payne at the non-striker’s end with brilliant game reading.

Somerset were up against Gloucestershire in the group fixture of the Vitality T20 Blast and the former won the game by four wickets. Will Smeed and Grant Roelofsen shined with the bat but Somerset pacer Ben Green grabbed all the limelight producing a memorable moment in the game with his acute game reading. 

Gloucestershire were batting first and Green was bowling the 16th over of the innings. Jack Taylor was facing the first delivery of the over and the bowled a back off a length delivery to him. The batter tried to hit a powerful shot but he mistimed it hitting it straight to the bowler. David Payne had taken the start from the bowler's end and he was ahead of his crease. 

Green collected the ball and flicked the ball onto the stumps at his end. The decision was sent upstairs and the replays showed that Payne was caught short of the crease. The Twitterati noticed the incident and they expressed their sentiments after Green shined with his fielding effort. 

Just brilliant

Nice

Bird

Congrats

Cool

Another one

What a win

Awesome

Advantage

True

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all