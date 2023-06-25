Hardik Pandya cannot cope with Test cricket, opines Ravi Shastri

Hardik has been leading the Indian T20I side for a while now and also captains Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL. Also under his leadership, GT have won one title in the history of the tournament. He has also made his debut as ODI captain for India but is yet to take it on a regular basis as Rohit Sharma currently leads the Indian team. Shastri thinks that Hardik should take over from Rohit after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup to be held in October.