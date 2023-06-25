Hardik Pandya cannot cope with Test cricket, opines Ravi Shastri
(ICC)
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has remarked that Hardik Pandya cannot cope with Test cricket due to fitness issues. Also, he added that the all-rounder should lead the Indian team taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup to be held this year.
India recently suffered a defeat in the final of the World Test Championship and there was a lot of discussion around the team selection after the result. Many were of the opinion that India missed a pace-bowling all-rounder like Hardik Pandya in the Indian team. The Baroda based cricketer has played 11 Tests to date scoring 532 runs and taking 17 wickets. However, former India head coach Ravi Shastri is of a different opinion and he has stated that Hardik Pandya won’t be able to play Test cricket.
“His body cannot cope with Test cricket. Let’s be very clear about that,” Shastri told The Week.
Hardik has been leading the Indian T20I side for a while now and also captains Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL. Also under his leadership, GT have won one title in the history of the tournament. He has also made his debut as ODI captain for India but is yet to take it on a regular basis as Rohit Sharma currently leads the Indian team. Shastri thinks that Hardik should take over from Rohit after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup to be held in October.
“After the World Cup, if his body is fit enough, he should take over captaincy in white-ball cricket,” he explained.
“There are seniors ready to be phased out and there are youngsters ready. No question about it when it comes to T20 cricket. Lesser in 50-over cricket and even fewer in Tests.”
India will be now up against West Indies in a multi-format series starting on July 12 and Hardik will play a pivotal role for the team in the white-ball team.