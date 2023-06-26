Ashes 2023 | Baseball isn’t a high-risk approach, claims Andrew Strauss

“What they’ve done is no mean feat. They have converted the players to a radical approach. On the surface, it’s much higher-risk. In truth, I don’t think it is. The reason it’s so confronting to people is that there have been these self-limiting conventions in Test cricket for over 150 years. But with the skills the players have now, and with a flat pitch and tired bowlers, you should be whacking it. The odds are in your favour,” Strauss spoke to The Telegraph.