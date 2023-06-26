Ashes 2023 | Baseball isn’t a high-risk approach, claims Andrew Strauss
(England Cricket)
Former England captain Andrew Strauss has stated that Bazball may seem like a high-risk approach to people but it isn’t risky in truth. Strauss further explained that the flatter decks and the bowlers getting tired can help the approach and the odds of Bazball working well are quite high.
Australia won the first fixture of the Ashes 2023 recently and there were a lot of talks around England adopting Bazball in the fixture. The English team has already achieve a lot of success with their approach winning 11 out of their last 14 Test matches. The attacking template was once again on display as the hosts decided to declare their innings on 393/8 on the first day itself.
Although England lost the game, Joe Root and James Anderson have insisted that the English team will keep backing their approach in the upcoming fixtures. Former England cricketer, Andrew Strauss has also shared his views on Bazball stating that it is not a high-risk approach.
“What they’ve done is no mean feat. They have converted the players to a radical approach. On the surface, it’s much higher-risk. In truth, I don’t think it is. The reason it’s so confronting to people is that there have been these self-limiting conventions in Test cricket for over 150 years. But with the skills the players have now, and with a flat pitch and tired bowlers, you should be whacking it. The odds are in your favour,” Strauss spoke to The Telegraph.
The second Test of the Ashes 2023 will start from June 28 and England will be keen to bounce back in the series with a victory.