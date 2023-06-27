Ashes 2023 | Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali as England’s only change in Lord’s Test
Moeen Ali has been sidelined for the Lord's Test.|
(ECB)
England have made only one change from the side that suffered a heartbreaking loss to Australia last week. The 25-year-old Josh Tongue, who recently made his debut against Ireland, has made the cut to replace Moeen Ali, who did not have much of an impact in the Edgbaston Test on his return.
The beginning of the five-match Ashes series lived up to the hype last week, as Pat Cummins-led Australia staged a terrific comeback at Edgbaston in order to register a two-wicket victory. The visitors completed an extraordinary target of 281 after being slipped to 227/8, courtesy of breathtaking resilience from Cummins and Nathan Lyon. The two sides are ready to go up against each other again on June 28, this time the focus will be shifted at The Lord’s.
A day ahead of the encounter, the ECB confirmed their line-up for the second Test against Australia. The hosts did not tweak much with the playing XI, with Moeen Ali, who made his return to red-ball cricket, to be sidelined for the forthcoming fixture. Josh Tongue, who took five wickets on his debut match against Ireland just before the Ashes began, is set to replace him.
The change meant England will only have Joe Root as the spinning option in their playing XI. Their bowling attack is stacked with variety of pacers, with James Anderson and Stuart Broad leading the pack.
England's playing XI vs Australia for the Lord's Test: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jonathan Bairstow (WK), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson
📋 We can confirm our team for the second Ashes Test match at Lord's.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 27, 2023
Congratulations, Josh Tongue 🤝 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes