Ashes 2023 | Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali as England’s only change in Lord’s Test

The beginning of the five-match Ashes series lived up to the hype last week, as Pat Cummins-led Australia staged a terrific comeback at Edgbaston in order to register a two-wicket victory. The visitors completed an extraordinary target of 281 after being slipped to 227/8, courtesy of breathtaking resilience from Cummins and Nathan Lyon. The two sides are ready to go up against each other again on June 28, this time the focus will be shifted at The Lord’s.