ODI World Cup 2023 | England to face New Zealand curtain-raiser, India to begin against Australia on October 8
India to face Pakistan on October 15.|
(BCCI)
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule has been announced, with last year's finalists England taking on New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 5 to begin the proceedings. India, meanwhile, will start their campaign against Australia, and the contest will take place in Chennai on October 8.
The ICC on Tuesday announced the schedule of the much-anticipated 50-over World Cup, scheduled to be held in India later this year. The tournament will get underway on October 5 with a repeat of the last edition’s final as reigning champions England face New Zealand in Ahmedabad. A total of 10 venues are there to host the matches across the tournament, with the final to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium as well, on November 19. The semi-finals will be held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.
A total of 45 matches will be played at the upcoming ODI World Cup, with Dharamsala, Delhi, Lucknow, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai being the other cities barring the already-mentioned venues. India will play their arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The league phase will end on November 12, with England taking on Pakistan before the tournament advances to the business end with four top teams.
Ahead of the tournament, all 10 participating teams will play warm-ups in Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati, and the fixtures will be played between September 29 and October 3. Eight teams have already been confirmed for the tournament, and 10 teams are fighting for the remaining two spots in the ongoing World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.