ODI World Cup 2023 | England to face New Zealand curtain-raiser, India to begin against Australia on October 8

The ICC on Tuesday announced the schedule of the much-anticipated 50-over World Cup, scheduled to be held in India later this year. The tournament will get underway on October 5 with a repeat of the last edition’s final as reigning champions England face New Zealand in Ahmedabad. A total of 10 venues are there to host the matches across the tournament, with the final to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium as well, on November 19. The semi-finals will be held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.